Deadline looms for public views on EirGrid's offshore project

EIRGRID is encouraging members of the public to submit their views on the delivery of offshore infrastructure for the south coast before the public consultation closes on Friday, January 24th.

The operator of Ireland’s electricity grid commenced a ten-week public consultation in November to hear from people across the south coast regarding proposed on and offshore station locations, landfall locations and grid connection points which will be required to deliver this transformational project, as well as benefits to local communities.

As part of Ireland’s ambition to achieve our climate target of producing 80% of electricity from clean renewable sources as outlined in the Government’s Climate Action Plan, EirGrid has been tasked by the government to deliver a plan-led approach for connecting offshore wind to the electricity grid.

When delivered, the infrastructure will have the capacity to bring 900 megawatts of clean, renewable electricity onto the national grid – enough to power nearly one million homes.

Submissions to the consultation can be made online or by post, and public information events have been held in-person and online in November and December to allow those interested to speak to EirGrid representatives and learn more about the proposals.

EirGrid will be holding another online information webinar on Monday 13th of January 2025 from 7-8 pm.

Speaking about the feedback to date, Michael Mahon, EirGrid chief infrastructure officer said the submissions received from the public, communities and businesses show that people want a say in how grid infrastructure is developed.

‘We are listening. We believe these offshore wind projects are a key opportunity for Ireland, both in meeting climate targets and creating lasting economic benefits for local communities,’ he added.

‘The electricity system is designed to meet the needs of communities and wider society, and as such, EirGrid seeks to place coastal and marine stakeholders at the heart of engagement for its offshore grid infrastructure,’ said Mahon.

The area involved is along the south coast, comprising offshore areas off the coasts of Cork, Waterford and Wexford, starting to the east of Kinsale.

For more information about Powering Up Offshore South Coast visit www.eirgrid.ie/offshore