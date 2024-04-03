Dairygold launches its first electric milk truck

DAIRYGOLD has introduced a new electric truck to its milk collection fleet, capable of covering 300kms on a single charge.

The development is a significant step towards more sustainable transportation operations by the dairy processor.

This electric truck will make daily deliveries and collections from Dairygold’s Castlefarm Dairy Processing Complex in Mitchelstown as well as milk supplier’s farms.

The installation of a charging system on the Castlefarm site enables a full charging of the truck within two and a half hours.

Aligned with Dairygold’s ‘Our Strategy Our Future 2030’, the introduction of the electric milk truck is part of a broader decarbonisation programme.

Recent programmes include the 2023 launch of the €10m Grassroots Milk Supplier Sustainability bonus, which incentivises water quality, emissions reduction, soil health, farmer training and herd productivity measures.

‘We are very proud to be the first dairy processor in Ireland to introduce an electric milk truck to our fleet,’ said Dairygold interim chief executive Michael Harte.

‘It is yet another step towards a more sustainable future in Dairygold. The electric truck will reduce Dairygold’s greenhouse gas emissions and help us on our journey to achieve our 2030 carbon reduction targets.’

Dairygold head of sustainability Orlaith Tynan said the electric milk truck represents a significant milestone, in not only Dairygold’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, but also the agriculture sector as a whole.

‘Being a pioneer, and demonstrating that this technology works, will have hugely positive effects elsewhere.’