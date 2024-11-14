Cruise season a huge success for Bantry

THE cruise season has ended for the south-west, with an estimated 15,000 passengers coming to Bantry and 190,000 passengers visiting the Port of Cork over the season.

The Port of Cork Company closed its 2024 cruise season last week with the arrival of the MSC Virtuosa in Cobh. Over the season 103 cruise liners came to Cobh, while 21 ships came to Bantry.

The cruise season opened in Bantry with the visit of Spirit of Discovery in April.

Bantry Bay Port Company welcomed its final ship of a record cruise season on Friday, September 27th with the arrival of the World Voyager, with an increase of 133% compared to 2023.

‘This season has been a great achievement for Bantry Bay, with an increased number of cruise ship visits and subsequent passenger footfall,’ said assistant harbour master at the Port of Bantry Michael Murphy. ‘Each vessel that arrives offers the unique experience for the passengers aboard to explore the beauty of our harbour region, local towns and villages, and the distinct culture of West Cork and Ireland.’

Cobh Cruise Terminal closed the season with the visit of the MSC Virtuosa at the end of October, one of the largest cruise ships in the world at 331m in length and weighing 181,541 tonnes with a capacity to carry more than 6,300 passengers.

Cruise tourism continues to be a significant contributor to the Cork economy and is estimated to generate €17m in revenue. Onshore spending averages at €81 per passenger and €29 per crewperson, highlighting the substantial economic benefits for the region.

‘The cruise industry continues to contribute a major part in the success of the Irish tourism and hospitality sectors.

‘Together, we’ve demonstrated why Cork continues to be such a standout destination on the global cruise map,’ said Port of Cork Company chief commercial officer Conor Mowlds.

Four cruise ships made maiden calls to Cork over the season, including Cunard’s MS Queen Anne, which can accommodate up to 2,996 passengers and was the newest in the world when she docked.

The Disney cruise liner was the largest vessel to dock at Ireland’s only dedicated cruise berth in Cobh. At 339.8m in length, the Disney Dream has a maximum passenger capacity of 4,000.