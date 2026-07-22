Creative studio opens its doors in Baltimore

BALTIMORE-BASED artist, Monica Jones, has opened a new creative studio that is inviting people to swap everyday stress for a day of art, nature and inspiration.

Following the successful launch of White Willow Studio, Monica said more and more people are pressing pause on their busy lives and rediscovering their creativity.

The first in a series of summer painting experiences began on Wednesday July 8th, set against the stunning landscape around Monica’s home studio, which are located a short distance from the village.

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Monica said she designed the events for people who want to slow down, reconnect with nature and enjoy a creative escape.

Unlike traditional art classes, she said it is not about creating the perfect painting, or having years of artistic experience. Instead, it is a process of looking, noticing and creating in a relaxed and supportive environment.

‘People often tell me they’re not artistic, but creativity belongs to everyone,’ she said. And her events feel more like a restorative day rather than a formal art lesson.

After tea and an introductory chat, the participants head outdoors to observe the landscape through sketching and journaling before engaging in expressive painting techniques.

Monica told The Southern Star that the events are accessible for complete beginners as well as those looking to develop their creative practice.

Drawing on more than 40 years as a professional artist and teacher, Monica said her own work has long been inspired by the ever-changing light and dramatic landscapes of West Cork.

As a fine-art painter working primarily in oils, Monica’s work explores the emotional and symbolic qualities of the landscape, with light as a central motif.

She holds diplomas in Fine Art Painting and Art, Craft and Design Teaching, and is a member of Visual Artists Ireland, Cnoc Buí Arts Centre, and Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre.