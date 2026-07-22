Vaults operator opens in Cork city

IRELAND’S only purpose-built safe deposit box operator, Merrion Vaults, has opened a new branch in Cork.

Along with a second branch in Dublin this brings to four the number of branches in Ireland and 15 across Ireland, the UK and Spain which offer security with 24-hour monitoring.

The Irish-owned company offers a purpose-built vault, protected by cutting edge security and sophisticated biometric technology, which surpasses the standards set by banks. Its Cork branch, in Fota Retail Park, is conveniently located less than ten minutes from the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

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‘We have ample parking right outside the front door enabling customers to easily access our premises,’ said a spokesperson. ‘The branch offers 18 different sizes of safety deposit boxes from as little as €280 per year. That is less than €6 per week for complete peace of mind.’ Rental of safe deposit boxes comes in a variety of sizes with smaller boxes ideal for jewellery and IT to large boxes for artwork and paperwork.

Its sister company Merrion Gold holds a wide range of gold, silver and platinum bars in stock for immediate collection, ranging in a variety of sizes from 1 gram to 1KG.

For more information visit their websites on www.merrionvaults.ie and www.merriongold.ie.