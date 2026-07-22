Uisce Éireann extends water conservation order nationwide

UISCE Éireann has confirmed that a water conservation order will be extended to all counties from Friday July until Wednesday August 26th.

This is an expansion of the existing order that is already in place for Dublin, South Tipperary, and parts of Kildare, Meath, Wexford and Wicklow.

The nationwide extension is being introduced to help protect public water supplies now and in the months ahead for homes, businesses, farms, hospitals, vulnerable customers and essential services.

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The recent hot weather, which is predicted to continue, combined with low rainfall, is driving exceptionally high demand and intensifying pressure on water sources and treated drinking water supplies.

Uisce Éireann continues to take all measures to keep water flowing by maximising production, repairing leaks, tankering water, and operating the network to minimise outages ad protect supplies.

In recent weeks, Uisce Éireann introduced a number of measures in Cork to maintain and protect supplies, including enhanced leakage repair works, pressure management, and public water conservation campaigns, in an effort to reduce demand to sustainable levels.

Uisce Éireann would like to thank customers across Cork for their continued water conservation efforts. Restrictions will be in place in a number of public water supply schemes, including areas supplied by the Abbeystrewry Reservoir in Skibbereen, from 11pm to 6am tonight and tomorrow night. Customers in these areas are urged to continue using water responsibly to help safeguard supplies.

Brian O’Leary, Regional Operations Manager with Uisce Éireann, said: 'We are asking everyone across Cork to use only what they need and to avoid any non-essential water use until conditions improve.

'I want to thank everyone who has taken steps to conserve water. This is making a difference, but pressures remain high and we are now asking people across the country to continue reducing non-essential use.

'Every drop counts,' he added, 'so continued support from the public will help reduce pressure on supplies and keep water available for essential daily needs.'

The extended order will apply to all households and is being extended because raw water sources in many areas around the country are coming under increasing pressure following a prolonged period of exceptionally hot and dry weather.

Met Éireann’s extended range forecast indicates that temperatures are expected to remain above average and rainfall below average in the period ahead.

Several groundwater sources are now showing signs of stress, with reduced or no yields being experienced in a number of areas. In other areas such as parts of the Greater Dublin Area, and popular visitor destinations around the coast, supplies remain under pressure due to high water usage, which often outstrips production capacity.

Night-time restrictions are also currently in place on 53 of 700 water supplies mainly in areas where local sources are under pressure. Extending the Water Conservation Order nationwide will support a reduction in non-essential use, ease pressure on water sources and safeguard supplies for essential purposes.

The order prohibits the use of a hosepipe or similar apparatus for activities such as watering a garden, cleaning a private motor vehicle, cleaning a private leisure boat, filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool, filling or maintaining a domestic pond, excluding fish ponds, and filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain, except where required for commercial purposes.

Uisce Éireann is continuing to ask customers to take practical steps to conserve water at home, including taking shorter showers, fixing leaks and leaking toilets, and avoiding the use of hosepipes or sprinklers in the garden. A garden hose or sprinkler can use more than the average family uses in a full day.

As the water conservation order is being extended nationwide, it applies to all public water supplies across the country for the specified period. Uisce Éireann’s customer care team remains available for all customer queries.

The water utility is asking people to report any leaks they see on the public network which may be visible in the dry conditions by contacting Uisce Éireann at 1800 278 278 or on Uisce Éireann (formerly Irish Water) | Water Utility | Uisce Éireann

Customers can also use Uisce Éireann’s online water calculator to better understand their household water use and identify simple ways to save water every day Water Calculator | Conservation | Uisce Éireann (formerly Irish Water)