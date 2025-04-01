Cork is set to host Munster’s largest Travel Trade Show

The Irish Travel Trade Show kicks off next week, on Tuesday, April 1st from 5pm to 7.30pm in The Metropole Hotel, Cork, providing a fantastic opportunity for all licensed and bonded travel agents and tour operators along with travel media, especially those based in Cork, to network and foster relationships with travel brands, enabling the growth of opportunities and new partnerships.

Hosted by the Irish Travel Agents Association and sponsored by the Spanish Tourism Office, there will be over 40 of the world’s best-known brands on the day.

The show will be followed by a networking event taking place at 7.30pm.

Pre-registration is required, and there is no onsite registration on the day.

The day will showcase the incredible work of travel industry professionals across Ireland.

Attendees can also enjoy exciting giveaways, with plenty of prizes on offer, including flights.

Exhibitors will include airlines, national and regional tourist organisations, financial services companies, car hire companies, cruise companies, technology and communications companies, theme and leisure parks, international hotels and travel insurance companies.

Clare Dunne, ceo of the ITAA commented: ‘The Irish Travel Trade Show in Cork has proven It’s importance to travel professionals in Munster.

‘Throughout the event, agents and tour operators have the opportunity to build strong connections with suppliers and nurture essential business relationships.

At the ITAA, we look forward to this show with both pride and excitement, knowing the invaluable work it fosters and the incredible opportunities it offers to everyone in the trade.

‘Please note there is no onsite registration; all attendees must pre-register before the events. It’s still not too late to register and seize the chance to meet with suppliers face to face and enhance your business by discovering new ones’.

Angela Walsh, ceo of Cork-based business FROSCH and president of the ITAA, said: ‘It’s great to have this event kicking off in Cork. I am very excited for agents and tour operators to create new opportunities with exhibitors and create bonds that will make the travel industry stronger.’