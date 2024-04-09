Closure of bar and bistro in Bandon a ‘sign of the times’

THE closure of the Old Market Bar and Bistro in Bandon with the loss of 20 jobs comes as a devastating blow to the Coleman family and the community.

Bandon Kinsale Municipal District Cllr Marie O’Sullivan described the closure of the popular venue and meeting place on April 7th as ‘a sign of the times.’

Cllr O’Sullivan said she understood that the Coleman family were not in a position to renew their lease, with the family saying the terms of their new lease are not ‘financially sustainable’.

Declan and Debbie Coleman, who opened for business five years ago, issued a statement on their Facebook page confirming their last day of trading was Sunday April 7th.

The couple say they are extremely upset and heartbroken to be making this decision.

They outlined how they had given up a full-time secure job to start the bar and bistro but were heartened by the ‘exceptional’ welcome they received from the community and the staff who stayed on to work with them.

Despite working ‘endless hours’ to build their business, they were just 11 months in when the Covid pandemic hit.

‘We survived the pandemic, we got through the huge increases in electricity, gas, food and government taxes. It was tough going but we worked hard to keep our business going,’ said the couple.

They confirmed that they would like nothing more than to continue in their roles with another lease on the same terms and conditions for another five years. But their statement says that the new terms of their new lease are ‘not financially sustainable for us’.

They have already contacted people with bookings for upcoming events such as communions, confirmations and wedding parties, and have tried to make alternative accommodations for them with different restaurants in the town.