Clonakilty ready for Christmas ‘chill’ 

WEST CORK food company Clonakilty are branching into the frozen food sector with a new take on their renowned black pudding and sausage business in time for the festive season.

Clonakilty Blackpudding Bites are bite-sized pieces of Clonakilty Blackpudding, allowing customers to enjoy the flavour of the secret Clonakilty spice recipe, in a smaller and more convenient format.

Clonakilty Cocktail Sausages deliver the well-known taste of the renowned sausage brand, with the added convenience of frozen. Both products are suitable for cooking from frozen, in an air fryer, oven, or grill.

‘We are absolutely delighted to announce the launch of our new frozen products.

It is a really exciting development for our business and for fans of our blackpudding and sausages,’ said Clonakilty Food Company owner Colette Twomey.

‘Now our customers can enjoy the great taste of Clonakilty, with the added convenience of having them to hand in the freezer ahead of the busy Christmas season.’

Clonakilty Blackpudding Bites and Clonakilty Cocktail Sausages frozen products are available now in select SuperValu and Centra stores.