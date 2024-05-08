Clonakilty photographer Groniecka puts 21 artists in the frame

A NEW portrait photography exhibition curated by the award-winning Clonakilty photographer Anna Groniecka will be unveiled on May 10th at Cork County Council’s LHQ Gallery in Library HQ Cork.

The exhibition entitled ‘The Road Less Travelled – Artists’ Lives’ showcases the life and work of 21 talented artists, highlighting their unique paths through photography.

Participants include Alana James, Alison Glennie, Anne Harrington Rees, Anne Kiely, Carmel Creaner, Etain Hickey, Geraldine O’Sullivan, Harriet Andrews, Jack Kelleher, Jim Turner, John O’Callaghan, Koni Boros, Les Clague, Liz Downes, Maura Whelan, Nora Lewis, Paddy O’Brien, Sinead Crowley, Siobhain Steele, Tadhg Curtis, and Terry Dineen.

Clonakilty-based Anna Groniecka is orchestrating the project, which aims to explore the personal stories and inspirations of the artists, and their impact on the cultural fabric of Cork.

The exhibition, which runs until May 31st, offers a window into the creative process and the power of art to convey complex human experiences.