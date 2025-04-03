Clonakilty hospital to get new solar panels as part of green upgrades

PLANS are in place for an upgrade of Clonakilty Community Hospital’s energy centre which includes the installation of solar roof panels and the demolition of a disused boiler chimney.

Cork County Council has granted planning permission to the HSE for the decarbonisation and thermal energy upgrade works to take place at Clonakilty Community Hospital in Scartagh.

The proposed development is within the curtilage of a protected structure on the site and a modern boiler flue chimney, dating from the 1970s will be demolished as part of the works.

The planning application will see the extension and redevelopment of the hospital’s energy centre to facilitate heat pump and geothermal energy installations and the construction of associated plant enclosures, site services and site works.

The works will also see the replacement of windows and external insulation and render to some buildings as well as roof upgrade works to some buildings also.

Solar PV panels will also be installed on some roofs except the protected structures of the hospital building and the planning permission will also allow for ground mounted PV panel installation and associated site services and site works.

Cork County Council’s Planning Office stated in papers submitted that the proposed development within the located site would not be prejudicial to residential amenity or the amenities or heritage of the area and would therefore be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of area.

It also said a conservation expert will be employed to manage, monitor and implement the works on the site to ensure the adequate protection of the protected structure during the works.