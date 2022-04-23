Brand new chapter for Drimoleague’s Glenilen with Eason kids’ project

GLENILEN Farm has joined forces with Eason to encourage children to learn about sustainability in a fun way.

The partnership will see 12 new activities for children included on the inner sleeves of Glenilen Farm Kids Yoghurts and a weekly competition to win an Eason voucher.

Glenilen Farm in Drimoleague is a family-owned food producer, making fresh dairy products using local milk. It began in the kitchen of Valerie and Alan Kingston’s home in 1997. It currently processes almost 100,000 litres of milk weekly, churning out a quarter of a million pots of yoghurt each week.

Valerie said: ‘We’re delighted to be working with Eason. Every parent wants to see their children reading and learning about the environment.

‘Our passion at Glenilen Farm is creating wholesome food that’s good for people in the most sustainable way possible.

‘We only use local milk, have solar panels, rainwater collection systems and thousands of native trees on Glenilen Farm.

‘We even keep pigs to eat any food waste from the factory.

‘We want to share our love of the environment with the next generation showing them that small changes can make a world of a difference.’

The partnership between Glenilen Farm and Eason will run until the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Glenilen butter has been selected to be used on scones in the country’s newest luxury hotel, The Cashel Palace.

The scones made national headlines after a guest took to social media recently to highlight that three scones and three teas or coffees cost €45 with an additional €4.50 gratuity fee.

A hotel spokesperson said: ‘The hotel charges €5 for a pot of tea/coffee (with a complimentary refill if desired) plus €10 for three freshly made scones (per serving) with clotted cream from Hayes’ Farm in Two Mile Borris, butter from Glenilen Farm and a choice of jams from Crossogue Preserves.’