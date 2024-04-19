Blue Haven’s Ciaran named Hotels Federation Cork chair

THE high cost of doing business for hotels and guesthouses will be a key focus for new chair of the Cork branch of the Irish Hotels Federation Ciaran Fitzgerald.

Ciaran is the managing director of The Blue Haven Collection and was elected chair of the Cork Branch of the IHF. The IHF represents hotels and guesthouses across Cork.

Ciaran has worked in the hotel business for 20 years. He oversees the Blue Haven Collection’s portfolio of boutique hotels, specialist bars and restaurants, including the Blue Haven Hotel in Kinsale and Schull Harbour Hotel & Apartments.

A graduate of UCC and a qualified chartered accountant, Ciaran previously erved as vice chair of the Cork branch

‘Hotels and guesthouses throughout Cork make such a vital contribution to local tourism and our wider economy,’ said Ciaran. ‘I look forward to representing them and working closely with my IHF colleagues to engage with Government and industry partners to address the challenges we face head on, including the very high costs of doing business within our industry. This is an increasing concern and requires swift action from the Government.’

Ciaran paid tribute to outgoing chair Joe Kennedy for his leadership and providing a strong voice for local hotels and the wider tourism industry in Cork.

IHF President Michael Magner said Ciaran’s experience will be a tremendouss asset to the IHF as they lobby Government. ‘As Ireland’s largest indigenous employer, tourism plays a vital role supporting over 270,000 livelihoods including some 27,000 jobs throughout Cork city and county.

‘It is therefore critical that the right conditions are in place to deliver a sustained recovery for our sector so that our wider tourism industry lives up to its full potential,’ he said. ‘I look forward to working with Ciaran during his term to deliver our key priorities in relation to economic growth, leadership in sustainability and supporting people development within our sector.’