Big win for Clon businesswoman

Clonakilty woman Niamh Scally was recently presented with a FreeFrom Food Award 2023.

The hard work has paid off for the West Cork businesswoman who started her Gluten Free Kitchen during the pandemic.

Last week her range of gluten free burger buns was named the Product of the Year at the FreeFrom food awards which were held in the Grand Hotel in Malahide, Co Dublin.