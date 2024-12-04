Southern Star Ltd. logo
Business

Bantry store wins off licence award

December 4th, 2024 1:15 PM

Bantry store wins off licence award Image
John Cassidy of Edward Dillon, Yvonne O’Shaugnessy of Musgrave Retail Partners Ireland, Jim O’Keefe and Ronan Dempsey of SuperValu Bantry and Tom Gaskin of Santa Rita at the Edward Dillon & Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Awards.

Share this article

SUPERVALU Bantry has been named as the overall Off Licence of the Year winner at the annual Edward Dillon & Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Awards.

They were chosen out of over 220 SuperValu stores in Ireland from which 28 finalists came through the judging process. 

Ronan Dempsey and Jim O’Keeffe represented SuperValu Bantry at the awards and the store now receives an exclusive trip to Chile, to visit the home of Santa Rita Estates and the city of Santiago.

Though they didn’t win, other Cork finalists – SuperValu Ballincollig, SuperValu Bandon, SuperValu Carrigaline, SuperValu Castletownbere, SuperValu Clonakilty, SuperValu Glanmire and SuperValu Midleton – were also at the event, which was hosted by RTE’s Shay Byrne, was followed with entertainment from top Irish comedian Bernard O’Shea. 

The finalist stores were marked on a range of criteria including overall appearance, innovation and customer service.   

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended