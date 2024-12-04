Bantry store wins off licence award

SUPERVALU Bantry has been named as the overall Off Licence of the Year winner at the annual Edward Dillon & Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Awards.

They were chosen out of over 220 SuperValu stores in Ireland from which 28 finalists came through the judging process.

Ronan Dempsey and Jim O’Keeffe represented SuperValu Bantry at the awards and the store now receives an exclusive trip to Chile, to visit the home of Santa Rita Estates and the city of Santiago.

Though they didn’t win, other Cork finalists – SuperValu Ballincollig, SuperValu Bandon, SuperValu Carrigaline, SuperValu Castletownbere, SuperValu Clonakilty, SuperValu Glanmire and SuperValu Midleton – were also at the event, which was hosted by RTE’s Shay Byrne, was followed with entertainment from top Irish comedian Bernard O’Shea.

The finalist stores were marked on a range of criteria including overall appearance, innovation and customer service.