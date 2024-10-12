Bantry silage wrap provides star formula for Junk Kouture

A BANTRY school has been named as one of the ten finalists to represent Ireland in the World Junk Kouture competition.

The Junk Kouture Dublin City final brought a showcase of creativity and sustainability to the RDS on Tuesday night, where the 10 teams were announced as world finalists.

The creation, named ‘Queen of the Kings’, by John Coughlan and Lucy Murphy of Cólaiste Pobail Bheanntraí was one of the 10 selected.

‘Queen of the Kings’, above, is made from silage wrap, fertiliser bags and an old football.

All the young designers impressed judges and audiences alike with their innovative fashion creations, all made from recycled materials, showing that sustainability and high fashion can go hand-in-hand.

This year’s final was also livestreamed globally on RTÉ Player for the first time ever, reaching audiences around the world.

Now, these 10 teams are set to represent Ireland in the Junk Kouture World Final, where they will compete for the prestigious title of World Designer of the Year.