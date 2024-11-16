Author of Poor to speak at Dunmanway event

RENOWNED author and education advocate Katriona O’Sullivan will share her powerful story at an upcoming Network Ireland West Cork event, taking place in Dunmanway on Friday 22nd November.

O’Sullivan, whose memoir, the award-winning Poor has captivated readers across Ireland, will offer an inspiring talk on overcoming adversity and the transformative power of education. Born into a life of poverty, homelessness, and addiction, Katriona O’Sullivan’s journey is one of remarkable resilience. Against all odds, she turned her life around and became one of Ireland’s most respected voices for equal access to education.

Today, she is a lecturer at Maynooth University, where her work focuses on helping marginalised groups access opportunities through education and technology..

The venue for the event is the Parkway Hotel, and it will run from 7pm-9pm. The event is open to everyone and admission is free for Network Ireland members. Non-members are €25.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Network Ireland West Cork president of Sandra Maybury said she was thrilled to welcome Katriona O’Sullivan to her hometown of Dunmanway, in what will be one of her final events officially as president of the branch.

Katriona will be in conversation with Southern Star editor Siobhan Cronin.

‘Whether you’re seeking personal inspiration, professional growth or simply a meaningful evening in the company of like-minded individuals, this event promises to offer valuable takeaways for everyone,’ added Sandra.

Tickets are available on the West Cork Branch page of networkireland.ie.