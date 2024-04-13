Business

Ardfield businesswoman Sandra is part of The Club

April 13th, 2024 1:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

A WEST Cork businesswoman is taking a leading role on a national women’s network.

Sandra Hayes Buckley is on the national committee for new social enterprise, The Club Women’s Network. The first official in-person meeting of the board, committee and ambassadors of The Club Women’s Network for 2024 took place recently in Kildare, where members were joined by Minister of State for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Neale Richmond.

The club was founded by Cork-based entrepreneur Sian Horn four years ago to connect female founders, and has now become a not-for-profit social enterprise.

Ardfield native Sandra is a cognitive behavioural coach, host of The Mind your Mind podcast and founder of Rainbow Crescent. She has been involved in The Club Women’s Network since the inception of her own business in 2022 and took a position on the national committee of the learning and support network in January 2023. 

Over the coming months, The Club plans to offer members networking opportunities, education, learning and support to help them succeed. See www.theclubwomensnetwork.com 

*****

