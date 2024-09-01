Aldi plans to open €11m store in Kinsale next summer

SUPERMARKET giant Aldi has received the green light for a new €11m store in Kinsale, which will open in summer 2025.

Planning permission was approved this week for the new 1,315 sqm store which will be located on New Road, with 102 car parking spaces available for customers, in addition to 24 bike parking spaces.

Aldi says 50 jobs will be created during the construction phase, with 30 permanent roles being created when the store opens.

‘This is great news for Cork shoppers and the local economy,’ said Aldi regional managing director Colin Breslin.

‘Our new store will also provide further opportunity for local food and drink producers to work with Aldi.

‘Last year, we sourced €70m of locally-produced food and drink products from our Cork-based suppliers.’

The store will have four electric vehicle charging points, with the carpark design allowing for future expansion of the electric vehicle charging points.

The store will be powered by 100% renewable electricity, complemented by 90 square metres of solar panels on its roof.

The roof will be a ‘living’ or green roof to promote diversity.

The German supermarket giant already has stores across the county including in Bandon, Carrigaline, Clonakilty, Dunmanway, Macroom, Passage, and Skibbereen. Figures released this week by market research group Kantar showed that Aldi is the fifth biggest supermarket in Ireland, with 12% market share in the 12 weeks up to August 4th, a slight drop on its market share (0.6%) from the previous 12-week period.