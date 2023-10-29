Folláin spreads good news of €1.8m Aldi partnership

BALLYVOURNEY-BASED Folláin has secured a new €1.8m contract extension with Aldi.

The family-owned leading supplier of preserves has been supplying Aldi for 20 years with its range of relish, chutney and sauces.

Folláin traces its roots back to 1983 when they first introduced their batch of grapefruit marmalade using a 100-year-old recipe that had been passed down through family generations.

Since then, Folláin has expanded its range to include an award-winning variety of relish, chutney, sauces, and condiments solidifying their position as a trusted supplier within the industry.

This year, the company celebrates 40 years, employing around 50 people in their West Cork facility.

‘The products we create for Aldi are specifically developed with the tastes and preferences of Irish shoppers in mind, ensuring that the finished product is the absolute best it can be,’ said Pat O’Farrell, commercial manager at Folláin.

John Curtin, group buying director, Aldi Ireland, said Folláin’s commitment to award winning quality and innovative products aligned with the store’s mission.