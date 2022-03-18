Advertising campaign to regenerate local tourism economy this season

A NEW advertising campaign targeting inbound visitors to Cork Airport has been launched to help regenerate the local tourism economy.

The new campaign by Cork County Council will feature the ‘Explore Cork’ app, which was launched by the local authority last May.

The first of its kind to be developed by any local authority in Ireland, the app features over 850 places to see and things to do in Cork across 18 categories of activities such as trails, family fun, visitors attractions, arts, culture and beaches.

As well as directing users to the relevant tourism activities, the app is linked to the ‘Pure Cork’ website and its database of dining and accommodation options in Cork.

County mayor Gillian Coughlan said: ‘This campaign will highlight Cork’s hidden gems to the thousands of visitors that will pass through Cork Airport over the coming months and will solidify Cork’s position as a leading sustainable tourism destination.’

‘Explore Cork’ spotlights each of the 23 main towns in Cork, with a dedicated ‘town’ section, presenting local information and video footage.

Niall MacCarthy, managing director, Cork Airport added: ‘After two long years of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is great to be welcoming international visitors back to Cork. This year, we anticipate welcoming over 2m passengers at Cork Airport which will be almost eight times the passenger traffic level of 2021. Arriving at Cork Airport is the first stage of the Irish holiday for international visitors. With the app, tourists will be able to explore the great variety of what Cork city and county has to offer. This is very welcome news for all the hotels, pubs and restaurants throughout Cork who have had two incredibly challenging years and will no doubt, roll out the red carpet and offer a Pure Cork welcome to these international tourists.’