A SPRING IN THEIR STEP: Carbery partners on PR

PRCA Agency of the Year Springboard Communications has been appointed to partner with Carbery Group to develop a comprehensive communications strategy, aimed at sharing the Carbery Group story with impact and expanding knowledge around their priorities and goals.

This appointment comes following a competitive tender process.

At the announcement were, from left, director and head of client services, Nora Lawton; Springboard managing director Susie Horgan and director of strategy and insight, Sandy Boundy.

(Photo: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM Photo)