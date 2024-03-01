Business

A SPRING IN THEIR STEP: Carbery partners on PR

March 1st, 2024 6:26 PM

By Southern Star Team

PRCA Agency of the Year Springboard Communications has been appointed to partner with Carbery Group to develop a comprehensive communications strategy, aimed at sharing the Carbery Group story with impact and expanding knowledge around their priorities and goals. This appointment comes following a competitive tender process. At the announcement were, from left, director and head of client services, Nora Lawton; Springboard managing director Susie Horgan and director of strategy and insight, Sandy Boundy. (Photo: Michael O’Sullivan /OSM Photo)

