Wildlife volunteers rescue cygnet with fishing line in its beak

TWO experienced volunteer wildlife rescue workers saved a cygnet in distress, writes Jackie Keogh.

A woman in Inchigeelagh raised the alarm after seeing one of three cygnets continually shaking its head.

On closer inspection she could tell that its beak and neck was bound by a fishing line.

The woman reported the matter to Cork Wildlife Rescue who put out a call for experienced volunteers to locate the swan family and assess the situation.

After having some difficulty locating the swans in the River Lee, two volunteers who asked not to be named found them near River Island in Inchigeelagh.

‘It was clear from the start that we would have to wade into the river in order to isolate and assist the cygnet,’ one of the volunteers told The Southern Star.

They approached the swans in a slow and careful manner and in a gradual pincer movement managed to isolate the cygnet from its parents and siblings and caught it using a large net.

‘There was no resistance from the cygnet once it was caught and, luckily, we were able to detangle the fishing line from inside its mouth, down its throat and around its neck and head without having to use a knife or scissors,’ said the rescuer.

‘The whole thing took less than 10 minutes from start to finish.’

According to the volunteer, ‘situations like these are a reminder that wildlife and rivers are suffering from those who leave rubbish behind, and that includes fishermen who are careless with discarded fishing lines, hooks and lures.’

If any member of the public finds any wildlife in distress, they are asked to contact Cork Wildlife Rescue (wildliferescuecork.com).

They are also asked not to attempt any rescue operation themselves because the situations can be dangerous and are best left to experienced personnel.