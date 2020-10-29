Tidy Towns groups should be honoured online

TIDY Towns groups from across the county should be recognised for the hard and continuous work that they have carried out during the pandemic, according to one councillor, as this year’s national awards event has been cancelled.

At last week’s scaled-down meeting of the local authority, Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) suggested organising a Zoom event for them ‘because right through the lockdown they were out picking up litter and weeding across the county.’

Cllr Coughlan said it is important that these committees are acknowledged for their hard work.

‘It has been on my mind that we should do something as it kept on going right throughout lockdown from spring onto summer and now autumn.’ She asked if the Council could come up with some way of honouring them for their work and county mayor Cllr Mary Linehan Foley agreed with her. In April, organisers of the 2020 SuperValu Tidy Towns competition said this year’s event would be cancelled due to Covid-19 but Tidy Towns groups have continued their work as normal.