Campervan couple Dan and Mazzy are thrilled with their trip on the Mizen

THE Travel Trolls – the campervan couple who featured in the paper a few weeks ago when the postman in Glengarriff managed to deliver a package to them on the road – have uploaded a lovely video of their trip around Mizen.

Mazzy and Dan, who have a big following on their Travel Trolls YouTube channel, visited Ballyrisode, Crookhaven, Barleycove and Ballydehob this week.

They were very impressed by the locations and Dan said he was sorry he hadn’t visited Ireland years ago.

They recorded stunning scenery on their trip and some lovely time lapse videos in Ballydehob and Crookhaven.

But Dan did make the point that he was disappointed with the lack of access to some parking near Barleycove because of height. barriers. They were unable to access the beach as a result, because the only other accessible parking area was full on the day they visited in their campervan.

The couple made their trips to Ballyrisode’s dual beaches and Ballydehob’s 12 Arch Bridge into small nature slots, as they investigated wildlife on the shoreline and the marshland at low tide.

In Ballydehob, they were particularly taken with the sculpture of the photographer on the quayside, who Mazzy joked was 'stalking' her with his camera!

Dan Holdsworth and Mazzy Holder, who have been sharing their travel adventures online for the past two years, made national headlines after arriving in Ireland in January and finding themselves in West Cork when the 2km lockdown restrictions were imposed.

They got the surprise of their lives in May when postman Mike O’Shea arrived at the motorhome with a package addressed to: Bored People, in the Bored Motor Home, The Layby, Lickeen West, N71 Glengarriff.

(photo: Andy Gibson)

But now the Travel Trolls have been travelling around West Cork since they were ‘released’ from lockdown, having been invited to stay at local campsites in Beara while travel restrictions were in place.

Watch their Mizen trip here: