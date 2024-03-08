THE latest wedding dress trends for 2024 are covered in our guide – which originally appeared in our popular Weddings supplement.

Read the full supplement via our ePaper, available to Southern Star Premium subscribers only.

Bows

On the bodice, on the back, in your hair, in the pattern fabric.

They’re big, well they can be dainty too, but they’re very on-trend right now.

Dropped waist

This has always been popular but it’s having more of a moment this year.

Peplums (a type of flared ruffle attached to the waistline to add extra frill and accentuate the waist) are also popular – removable peplums are a nice way to have two looks in the one gown, which can also be achieved by detachable bows.

Exposed corsetry

This is not for the blushing bride but will make quite the statement for those who dare.

Cut-out panels and sheer fabrics were also in the spotlight on international catwalks.

Minis

Hemlines are going up as minis are staging a comeback.

Trend forecasters say they’ll be big this year, both as a main gown, but also as an evening option for dancing, or a day-two look.

Colours

Delicate blues and pinks and even black are trending this year.