PHOTOS: West Cork wedding couples

Tracy O’Neill, Togher and Jason Hegarty, Lyre who were married on March 9th with ceremony and reception held at Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty. (Photo: Sean Sharpe)
Tomás Hayes of Owenahincha, Castlefreke and Bronagh Kelly of Portglenone, Co.Antrim, married on 31st May at St Mary’s Church, Portglenone with reception at the Four Seasons Hotel, Carlingford, Co. Louth.
Marc Souter, Glasgow and Annette Cotter-Souter, Schull who were married on June 29th – the ceremony and reception were held at Dunmore House Hotel, Clonakilty. (Photo: Dermot Sullivan)
Clodagh Gabriel and Jason McCarthy, Bandon who were married on April 13th in Bandon Church. Their reception followed at Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty. (Photo: Dermot Sullivan)
Aisling O'Donovan and Tadhgh Vaughan, Ballyvolane, who were married on August 3rd in Church of our Lady Crowned, Mayfield, with reception at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery.
Katie's Jack Russell dog "Millie" was their ring bearer. (Photo: Ray Terry Photography)
Colm Spillane and Aoife O'Sullivan were married in June of this year. (Photo: Adam and Grace Photography)
Aisling O'Leary and Forbes Kelly. (Photo: Lorna Jane Photography)
Bríd O'Donovan and Eoghan O'Sullivan. (Photo: Egle Laukyte, White Cat Studio)
All smiles after the completion of their wedding ceremony.
Johannes and Stephen sharing a moment with their mothers Gertrud Haffner and Maureen Curran.