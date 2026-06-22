Yellow high temperature warning issued for Cork

A YELLOW high temperature warning has been issued the entire country.

The warning is in effect from 12pm Tuesday, June 23nd, until 9am on Friday, June 26th.

Daytime temperatures will exceed 25 degrees, with temperatures possibly reaching 30 degrees on Thursday.

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The national forecaster said it will be very mild, humid and possibly uncomfortable at night as temperatures will generally stay above 15 degrees.

Thunderstorms are possible also, particularly on Thursday.

Other potential impacts include water safety issues due to increased use of lakes and beaches and heat stress.

Keep up to. date on all weather warnings at met.ie