What's on in West Cork this summer

A QUICK overview of events taking place in West Cork over the coming months. Please check locally for further details or for events announced subsequent to time of going to press. Also see The Southern Star – out every Thursday – for more information on events in your area.

BANDON AREA

Farmers’ Market

Farmers’ Market, every Saturday, 9.30am to1.30pm Ballymodan Car Park, Bandon

Country Market

Bandon Country Market, every Friday and Saturday, 9am to 1.30pm Weir Street.

Ahiohill festival

The annual Ahiohill Vintage Harvest Day will take place on Sunday August 4th. See Ahiohill Vintage Club on Facebook for more details.

Make your Mark

The 11th annual holding of the Make Your Mark on Cancer walk in support of the Mercy Cancer Appeal will take place on Sunday July 14th, from the Viaduct near Cork to the Town Hall in Bandon. A total of €69,861 was raised in 2023 and a staggering €500,000 in the last ten years. For a sponsorship card visit their Facebook page or contact 086-4342132.

Summer festival

Bandon’s summer festival, Bailiú na Banndan takes place from July 12th to 14th and promises plenty of activities for all ages. Some of the highlights will include the adult fancy dress, fireworks, Colour run, GAA and Soccer and family day.

See Facebook or ask locally for more.

Béal na Bláth anniversary

The anniversary of the ambush at Béal na Bláth, where Michael Collins was shot takes place on Sunday August 25th at the monument site.

Crookstown Vintage Show

The Crookstown Veteran and Vintage Club will host its annual vintage show on Sunday August 11th.

See their Facebook page for a full list of events.

Gardens & Galleries

Now in its seventh year, the Gardens and Galleries festival – a celebration of wonderful local gardens and artists in Innishannon – takes place from Saturday June 29th to Sunday June 30th. See Facebook for a full list of events.

Kilbrittain festival

The Kilbrittain Festival will take place from July 31st to August 5th and highlights include the stand-up comedy night in the Community Hall on August 3rd. See Facebook for more details.

Newcestown Summerfest

The Newcestown Summerfest returns again this year and will take place from August 16th to 18th. See the festival page on Facebook for a full list of events.

BANTRY AREA

Market

The Bantry Farmers’ Market is held every Friday from 8.30am to 5pm at Wolfe Tone Square and stalls offer all sorts of foods, locally-grown produce, plants, local crafts, pet supplies, bric-a-brac, books and collectibles. Bantry Market is the largest market in Cork county.

Heritage walks

Bantry Tourist Office runs guided heritage walking tours around Bantry town every Tuesday and Thursday between June and September, departing 11am. Contact the Bantry Tourist Office on 027-50229 for more information or visit www.bantry.ie.

Beara parkrun

A free, fun, and friendly weekly 5k community event. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate – it’s up to you! Every Saturday at 9.30am at the GAA club Rerrin village, Bere Island. All welcome. More information and registration at www.parkrun.ie/bereisland/

Military festival

Bere Island Projects Group will be holding the 2024 Bere Island Military Heritage Festival over the weekend of Saturday June 22nd and Sunday June 23rd in the Drill Hall, Rerrin. The festival will feature an exhibition of the island’s military heritage. The festival is funded by Cork County Council West Cork Islands Community Funding Scheme. For the full programme visit www.bereisland.net.

Whiddy mass

The annual Whiddy Island mass will be held in the graveyard on Whiddy Island on Saturday June 29th. A ferry will be leaving the main pier (Maxol) at 11am. This will be followed by a céilí that night. A ferry will also be leaving the main pier (Maxol) at 7pm and will return straight after the céilí. Entrance to the céilí and ferry is €15.

Chamber music

West Cork Chamber Music Festival will be held from June 28th to July 7th and includes concerts, masterclasses, talks and instrument making workshops. There is also a fantastic Fringe Festival with daily events all over the town. Visit www.westcorkmusic.ie for full details.

Literary festival

West Cork Literary Festival will be held from July 12th to July 19th and includes a wonderful line-up of writers, poets and workshops. Now an annual highlight in the Irish literary calendar, the West Cork Literary Festival is a week-long celebration of writing and reading. For bookings and full details visit www.westcorkmusic.ie/literary-festival.

Charity cycle

The Wild Atlantic Mizen Cycle, now in its 20th year, will be held on July 13th. The cycle raises funds for local charities and is organised by the West Cork Emergency Services and Friends. 130k, 100k and a new 65k routes all starting and finishing in Bantry. www.wildatlanticmizencycle.com

Theatre

The West Cork Fit-Up Theatre Festival will be held at various locations throughout West Cork from July 11th to August 6th. Whiddy Island will be host to events as part of the festival. www.fit-uptheatrefestival.com.

Hutchins Festival

The Ellen Hutchins Festival, celebrating Ireland’s first female botanist, will take place from August 17th to August 25th at various locations around Bantry. For full details visit www.ellenhutchins.com.

Agricultural show

Bantry Agricultural Show – one of the biggest in the area – will take place on August 18th at the Bantry airstrip overlooking Bantry Bay. A perfect day out for the entire family. For more information visit www.bantryshow.ie.

Masters of Tradition

The Masters of Tradition Festival will be held from August 21st to 25th and is a festival which features a series of performances covering the full spectrum of Irish traditional music. Visit www.westcorkmusic.ie for further information and for booking details.

Glengarriff parkrun

Glengarriff parkrun takes place each Saturday where locals and visitors have been meeting to run 5km each weekend since 2016. It is a social and active way of getting to enjoy the ancient woodlands of Glengarriff Nature Reserve. Visit www.parkrun.ie/glengarriff for further information.

Garinish swim

GaddinAbtGarnish is a swim around Garinish Island and takes place in August. It is one of the most stunning and safest island circumnavigation swims in Ireland and tickets sell out fast. Visit www.visitglengarriff.ie for more details.

Tour de Beara

The Tour de Beara cycle takes place on September 14th with three routes to choose from. Visit www.tourdebeara.ie for full details.

Beara exhibition

Beara Retrospective, 10 years of Beara painting by artist Nadette Charlett, is currently running at the 8 Cows Gallery, Allihies from 1.30pm to 5.30pm each day until June 23rd. For further details visit www.8cowsgallery.com.

Beara Teens Pride

To mark Pride Month, Beara West Family Resource Centre and Foróige will be hosting a Teens Pride movie night on Tuesday June 25th from 8pm. The film Freak Show will show in The Lounge at Foróige Youth Project. Booking is essential by contacting Gwen on 086-3841066.

CLONAKILTY AREA

Farmers’ Market

Clonakilty Farmers’ Market, every Friday, 9am-2pm at Emmet Square.

Timoleague duck race

The annual duck race organised by Timoleague Tidy Towns Association will take place on Saturday, June 22nd.

Festival

Clonfest takes place on Saturday June 22nd, with outdoor music performances in O’Donovan’s Hotel car park (Recorders Alley) from noon (ticket event).

10km road race

The annual Courtmacsherry-Timoleague 10km Road Race takes place on June 28th, 8pm. It is an officially measured, chip-timed, flat and fast course. See the event page on Facebook for details.

Brass bands championships

South of Ireland Band Championships takes place on July 6th with performances. by and competitions for brass bands from far and wide on the streets and in various locations around the town.

See www.soibandchampionships.ie

Old-time fair

Clonakilty Old-Time Fair celebrates the town’s rich heritage and also takes place on July 6th. See Clonakilty Old-Time Fair on Facebook to keep up to date with the details.

Barryroe show

Barryroe Agricultural Show takes place in Barryroe GAA Grounds on Saturday July 13th. This is the 66th annual show. Visit www.barryroeshow.com for more details.

Galley Head swim

Galley Head open water swim takes place on July 13th with individuals and teams setting off from the Red Strand and swimming around the Galley Head and finishing at the Warren Beach in Rosscarbery, in aid of Marymount University Hospital & Hospice, Cancer Connect and CoAction.

Rosscarbery Fete

Rosscarbery Parish Fete takes place in Ross Deanery garden on Saturday, July 13th from 2.30pm with games for children, a fun dog show, afternoon teas and coffees, stalls including home baking, country produce, books, toys, sweets and drinks, strawberries, collectibles and curios, bric-a-brac, raffle, etc.

All proceeds in aid of St. Fachtna’s Cathedral and parish funds.

Courtmacsherry festival

Courtmacsherry Harbour Festival takes place from Saturday 27th July to Sunday 4th August, with the much-loved regatta taking place on Saturday, August 3rd.

See Facebook for more.

Timoleague festival

Timoleague Harvest Festival runs from Friday 9th August until Monday 19th August with McFaddens Funfair, family events and music gigs among the events taking place. Search Timoleague Festival on social media for more details.

Marathon walk

Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walk takes place on Sunday, August 11th and incorporates 5km, 10km, 15km, half marathon and the unique marathon walk.

This is a joint initiative between Courtmacsherry Harbour RNLI Lifeboat and Barryroe GAA with all proceeds going to Courtmacsherry RNLI.

Guitar festival

Clonakilty International Guitar Festival will take place from September 13th to 22nd with local, national and international artists performing at various locations around the town for the 20th anniversary of the festival.

See www.clonguitarfest.com

Songs and stories

Courtmacsherry Songs and Stories by the Sea takes place from September 13-15th.

See www.courtmacsherry.ie for more details.

DUNMANWAY AREA

Farmers’ Market

Farmers’ Market, every Thursday from 10am-1pm at Sam Maguire Plaza.

Library

Dunmanway Library hosts Summer Stars, a fun reading programme for primary school children during June, July and August.

See Cork County Library on Facebook for more information.

Junior parkrun

Dunmanway racecourse junior parkrun is a free 2k event for 3-14 year olds.

Walk, run or volunteer, parents can run with children. Every Sunday 9.30am at Dromleena Lawn (race field), Dunmanway. www.facebook.com/dromlenalawnjuniorparkrun

Hillwalking

Dunmanway Hillwalking Club leads regular walks every second Sunday, including to Hungry Hill and Tooreen. All are welcome to enjoy these walks.

For more information contact Tommy 086 1225867 or Denis 086 0610220.

Coffee for carers

Carers Coffee Mornings, first Tuesday monthly from 10am to 12pm. If you are looking after someone who is elderly, or has an illness or a disability, come and connect with other carers over a cuppa at Dunmanway Family Resource Centre. For more information contact Debbie, Carers and Older Persons Development Worker on 083 3943336.

Memory Café

Memory Café, last Wednesday monthly from 11am to 1pm. This cafe provides a warm and welcoming place for people to meet others also living with dementia/memory loss, their friends and family, as well as health and social care professionals.

All are welcome! Refreshments will be provided. For more information contact Debbie, Carers and Older Persons Development Worker on 083 3943336.

Music and culture

Dunmanway Comhaltas will host Summer Music Sessions at The Sam Maguire Plaza, from 11am-12.30pm on Thursday 27th June, 4th July, 11th July and 1st August with performances of traditional music, song and storytelling. Dunmanway Comhaltas also hosts monthly singing and storytelling sessions at The Greyhound Bar on the last Friday of each month and music sessions at The Doheny Bar on second Tuesday of every month, 9.30pm to 11.30pm. All events are free, all welcome.

Agricultural show

Dunmanway Agricultural Show takes place on Sunday July 7th at Dromleena Lawn.

Dunmanway Show is renowned as one of the highlights on the showing circuit each Summer. See www.dunmanywayshow.com.

Teddy bears’ picnic

Teddy bears’ picnic and disco, Sunday 14th July, Dunmanway Playground, 3-6pm.

Cycle camp

Summer Cycle Camp for children aged between 3 and 13. This will take place on July 23rd, 24th and 25th.

Booking is essential. To book a place or for more information call 023 88 56818.

GAA camp

The Kelloggs Cúl Camp takes place at Sam Maguire GAA Park from July 29th to August 2nd, catering for boys and girls, aged 6-13.

Booking at www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie.

Horse fair and races

Ballabuidhe Festival takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, with the horse fair, ladies day, trotting and sulky races, flat races for ponies and horses, markets, family fun day, live music and plenty entertainment to suit all ages. Ladies Day at Dunmanway races on Sunday 4th August with prizes for the best dressed ladies and gents.

Dancing

Dancing on the green at the annual Ballabuidhe gathering open-air ceili. Sunday 4th August, 8.30pm to 11pm.

Arts weekend

Dunmanway Arts Weekend will have exhibits, workshops and events throughout the town from September 14th-15th. See Dunmanway Arts Weekend on Facebook for more details.

KINSALE AREA

Farmers’ Market

Farmers’ Market, every Wednesday, 10am to 2pm in and around the Temperance Hall, Short Quay.

Community market

Tracton Community Market takes place on the last Sunday of every month at Tracton Arts and Community Centre from 11am to 1pm. New stall holders and volunteers always welcome. Contact 087-0998895 for more details.

Fundraiser

The annual coffee fundraiser for the Ballinhassig Village Association will take place on Sunday June 29th.

The event is an important source of revenue for the village. Organisers have included a ball run down Barrett’s Hill this year where over 1,000 balls will be released. Participants can purchase a ball for €5.

Camogie

The annual Ballygarvan camogie golf classic will be held in Farran Galway Golf Club on Friday July 5th, with tees open from noon to 4pm. To sponsor a tee or to book a place, contact Martin Hourihan on 087-2683914.

Riverstick festival

The Riverstick Festival will take place from July 5th to 7th with events taking place in Ballymartle GAA grounds. See the festival Facebook page for the full programme.

Arts weekend

Kinsale Arts Weekend will run from July 11th to 14th and has a programme bursting with music, poetry, theatre and much more. See kinsaleartsweekend.com for the full programme.

Ballinspittle festival

Courcey’s Integrated Rural Development Ballinspittle Festival will run from July 24th to 28th. See their Facebook for a full programme of events.

Kidathlon

Kinsale Triathlon Club presents Kinsale Kidathlon on July 21st at 11am on the Dock Beach. Registration open from 9.30am and for further info email [email protected]

Regatta festival

Kinsale Regatta Festival runs from August 1st to 5th. See ‘Kinsale Regatta’ on Facebook for more details.

Road race

Kinsale Regatta 5-mile road race takes place on Friday August 2nd at 7.30pm.

See Facebook and Eventbrite.ie for more information and entry.

Harvest day

The DeCourcey Harvest Working Day will take place at Artiteige, Ballinspittle on August 5th in partnership with Paudy Buckley Tractors. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to Pieta. Contact 087-2667296 for details or see DeCourcey Classic & Vintage Club Facebook page.

Camogie fundraiser

Sliabh Rua camogie club and Sliabh Rua GAA will be coming together for a joint fundraiser. A ‘Dunk the Coaches’ event will allow teams to compete to save or dunk their coaches and will take place at Ballymartle GAA grounds on August 31st from 1pm to 5pm. It is guaranteed to be a fun day for everyone.

Sponsorship cards will be distributed shortly to the players of both clubs.

SKIBBEREEN AREA

Farmers’ Market

Skibbereen market, which runs from early morning until about 2pm every Saturday at the Fairfield car park in Skibbereen, is one of the biggest in West Cork.

Baltimore market

Baltimore Community Market, a new initiative encouraging sustainability, has been launched in Baltimore village. The market runs every Sunday from 11am till 2pm with a focus on local produce and producers of the area.

Festival of music

The weekly concerts of St. Barrahane’s Church Festival of Music, Castletownshend commence on 11th July and end on 24th August. The concerts are held in St. Barrahane’s Church, Castletownshend with the final concert on 24th August held in Abbeystrewry Church, Skibbereen. Further information at www.barrahanemusic.ie

Run Skibb

On Sunday July 14th there will be a Run Skibbereen event featuring a half-marathon starting at 9am and a 10km run starting at 10am. Donations will go to Skibbereen CoAction.

Choral performance

West Cork Choral Singers present ‘Chorus! Opera by the sea’, Friday 12th July, 8pm, St. Matthew’s Church, Baltimore. Tickets: €20 (including complimentary drink). Children free. Ticket reservation: [email protected]

Arts festival

The annual Skibbereen Arts Festival will be held from July 26th to August 3rd. A highlight of the festival will be the opening street party with the Olympics as its theme on Friday the 26th, but the popular festival will feature the usual mix of music, theatre, film, visual arts and spoken word event. For the full programme see: www.skibbereenartsfestival.com.

History festival

The West Cork History Festival runs from August 9th to 11th at Inish Beg Estate between Skibbereen and Baltimore. This year’s programme explores the themes of Aftermaths and Diasporas. westcorkhistoryfestival.org

Soul and Blues Fest

The annual Soul and Blues Festival takes place on Friday August 16th, Saturday August 17th and Sunday August 18th. The highlights will include Buck Taylor, Mafia Cats, Fenton and Phantoms, Delta Dogs and the Dizzy Blues Band.

Walking festival

Skibbereen and District Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Skibbereen Walking Festival from Friday September 27th to Sunday 29th. The walks showcase some of the best scenery on West Cork’s Wild Atlantic Way and always features an excursion to one of the islands. See www.skibbereen.ie for more.

Uillinn arts

Throughout the summer the Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre will host its West Cork Arts Centre Members and Friends group exhibition, which showcases work by artists from across West Cork and beyond. For further details on all events check www.westcorkartscentre.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram. You can also phone 028 22090 or simply call in when you are in town.

SCAR

Skibbereen Charity Adventure Race (SCAR) will mark its 11th anniversary on Saturday October 19th. It is organised by Skibbereen Lions Club in aid of a diverse range of local charities and good causes. There are two levels – Taster and Sport – for people to participate in. For full details or to enter visit www.thescar.ie. See Facebook for more info or if you’d like to volunteer as a marshal email [email protected]

Cecas events

CECAS has an exciting program of events planned throughout the summer, including free guided walks of the grounds on the 22nd of June and the 20th of July, scything workshops on the 23rd of June and the 8th of September and a climate action summer camp for young people aged 13-18 year on the 9th-10th of July and 7th-8th of August. CECAS will host a family-friendly outdoor theatre performance of Much Ado About Nothing on the 10th of August and a community market and clothes swap on the 1st of September. They also offer a range of weekly classes including yoga, tai chi and mindfulness, as well as regular volunteer days in the community garden and woodland. Their on-site pop-up shops are open throughout the week selling local arts & crafts, antiques and vintage items for home and garden. Find out more at www.cecas.ie.

Concerts

St Matthew’s Church in Baltimore will host film club and music events over the summer months including The Listeners on Saturday July 6th; the Headline Agency presents Eleanor McEvoy on Saturday July 20th; Bog Bodies on Saturday July 27th at 8pm; Paul Noonan on Thursday August 15; and Paddy Casey on August 22nd.

Baltimore regatta

The hugely popular annual Baltimore Regatta takes place on the August Bank Holiday weekend – see baltimoresailingclub.ie for more information.

Deep sea angling

Baltimore’s Deep Sea Angling Festival will take place on August 22nd through to Sunday the 25th. It is Ireland’s oldest sea angling competition, famous for exciting fishing and great company.

Ballydehob music and stories

There’s a weekly traditional session every Friday from 7pm – 9pm that rotates between Rosie’s Bar, The Sandboat, Vincent Coughlans, and Levis’ Corner Bar. A scoraicht (stories and music) night takes place on the last Friday of each month at the Irish Whip, and it always attracts great local musicians, singers and storytellers.

Ballydehob festival

Ballydehob’s summer festival will take place from Sunday August 11th to Sunday August 18th. It promises to offer a full programme of events including charades competitions, crab fishing, historic walks, live music, and the unmissable world championship turnip races. The weekend programme will also feature lots of family games and incorporate the Old Boat Gathering – a celebration of local maritime heritage, and the gathering sees scores of families meeting the flotilla of traditional sailing vessels into Ballydehob Quay on Saturday August 10th.

Shared Island

A mini-festival from Belfast is set to take over Ballydehob in July, hosted by Levis’ Corner House. As part of the Creative Communities on a Shared Island initiative, two of Ireland’s most renowned intimate venues from opposite corners of the island have joined forces to explore their shared creativity, culminating in two takeover weekends. The first will feature a mini-festival at Levis’ curated by the Duncairn Centre for Culture and Arts in Belfast. July 11th to 14th with many free events on offer. Tickets for select performances are available at www.leviscornerhouse.com.

Schull country market

Every Sunday, from 10am until 2pm, during the summer season you can visit the renowned Schull Country Market and be delighted by the array of locally produced goods from food, crafts, home bakes, pottery, paintings, jewellery, coffee, takeaways and much more.

Calves week

Perhaps the biggest event in Schull’s annual watersports calendar is the Schull Harbour Hotel Calves Week, which is scheduled to take place from August 5th to 9th. This year it is expected to host over 70 boats from across Ireland and further afield.