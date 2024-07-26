West Cork's best picnic spots

THERE are plenty of perfect picnic spots to choose from in West Cork – even if the weather means they might sometimes have to be enjoyed from the car! Here are some of our favourites, and remember, leave no trace!

Timoleague Abbey

If the tide is in, picnic tables underneath Timoleague Abbey are an ideal spot to soak up fascinating local history, pleasant views and even a spot of birdwatching, with your grub.

An adjacent walkway is the perfect spot to stretch the legs before or after.

For those who want to work up an appetite, head to nearby Courtmacsherry, park at the end of the village and take the short walk to the point of the woods (depending on the weather, the terrain is not too challenging but isn’t buggy friendly) where you’ll be rewarded with epic sea views that will elevate even the most humble of ham sandwiches.

Gougane Barra park

The often overlooked park, in favour of the more famous oratory, covers an impressive 142 hectares.

It’s not surprising then that there are plenty of picnic spots waiting to be discovered here!

The park has six walking trails for all levels but and a looped 3km motor trail boasts spectacular views of the deep valley and its walled sides.

A visit here is good for the soul – and food will never taste so good surrounded by such diverse nature.

Zetland Pier

Located 1.5 km off the R572 half way between Glengarriff and Adrigole is one of the sweetest spots in West Cork.

It’s the kind of spot where everything makes perfect sense, and all feels right with the world.

Popular for pier jumping and snorkelling, the water here is crystal clear. Enjoy your picnic from the boot of the car or set up on a grassy spot.

Either way, you’re going to feel like you’ve won the lotto if you land here on a sunny day.

Bring enough supplies – you’re not going to want to go home.

Galley Head

Less than half an hour’s drive from Clonakilty, is the iconic and majestic Galley Head Lighthouse.

It’s surrounded by some of West Cork’s most lush countryside, and even though the lighthouse itself, built in 1875, is only open to the public on certain occasions, it’s worth a drive out here to recline on tufty grass, breathe in the sea air, and marvel at the serenity that surrounds you.

Al fresco dining doesn’t get much better than this.

Ardnakinna Lighthouse, Bere Island

If you fancy something off the beaten track, this is the picnic spot for you.

The lighthouse is located at the far western end of the island, about a 40-minute walk from the main road. Just enough to work up an appetite.

A lovely flat green area in front of the lighthouse will be reserved for you on arrival!

The nearest ferry to get is Bere Island Ferries from Castletownbere, and it’s a 10-15 minute walk from the ferry to the start of the route to the lighthouse.

Glengarriff - Blue Pool

This is one of spots where you can catch the ferry to Garinish but it’s worth spending some time here regardless.

It’s a stunning oasis that has a magic and allure all of its own. There are walks to enjoy, a swimming spot and it’s a sublime spot for a picnic.

Best of all you don’t even have to pack one yourself if you don’t want to, as the village has a superb range of food trucks nearby to choose from.

Glengarriff Nature Reserve is another wonderful option in the area, with lots of tables in different spots. Take note: no barbecues permitted.