Rainy day things to see and do in West Cork

IF you find yourself at a loose end in West Cork on a rainy day, never fear because there’s still so much to do and see. Here’s a small selection to suit adults and children alike!

Go to the cinema

When all else fails – head to the cinema!

There are two great ones to choose from in West Cork – Cinemax in Bantry (www.cinemaxbantry.ie) and the Park Cinema in Clonakilty (www.clonakiltyparkcinema.ie)

Out of the rain, into the water!

Dunmanway swimming pool which is a state-of-the-art 25m pool and has facilities that include a steam room, sauna, hydrotherapy pool and a kiddies’ pool.

There are spacious changing rooms as well as disability-friendly changing rooms. Email: [email protected]

Pamper yourself

There’s no two ways about it, West Cork is a great place to relax and unwind, but why not take that to the ultimate level on a rainy day by going for a spa treatment or a massage in one of the local spas or wellness centres.

Maybe do a spot of shopping between the showers in any of the amazing boutique outlets around the area and then round things off with a spot of food and a refreshing beverage – remember, West Cork is the foodie capital of Ireland so you’re spoilt for choice and quality!

The Treehouse, Skibbereen

The Treehouse Indoor Play & Café on Marsh Road, Skibbereen is a safe, exciting, adventure-filled indoor play area for children and a comfortable and relaxing space for parents and grown-ups.

The Treehouse comes with three separate play structures to cater for all different age ranges which include a junior, toddler and crawl area.

To add even more fun, the play centre is also home to a café serving tasty treats and beverages.

Museums

Wherever you are in West Cork, you’re surrounded by amazing stories and history, so there’s no shortage of great museums and visitor centres including, but not limited to:

Kinsale Museum, Kinsale

Charlesfort, Kinsale

The Old Head Signal Tower and Lusitania Museum near Kinsale

The West Cork Regional Museum, Clonakilty

Michael Collins House, Clonakilty

Michael Collins Centre, just outside Clonakilty heading for Timoleague

Michael Collins’ birthplace at Woodfield

Skibbereen Heritage Centre – learn about the Famine and Lough Hyne Nature Reserve

Kilmurry Independence Museum

Bandon Historical Society Museum

Clonakilty Blackpudding Visitor Centre

Bantry Historical Society Museum

Dunmanway Historical and Cultural Museum, Dunmanway Centre

The Sam Maguire Visitor Centre, Dunmanway

The Mizen Visitor Centre, Mizen Head

Allihies Copper Mines and Museum.