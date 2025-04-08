Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include the Ballydehob Trad Fest, The SpongeBob musical, Bantry AC's flying 5-mile road race, Gaggin's community fundraising walk and Ahiohill's community cleanup.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

Ballydehob Traditional Music Festival - Friday, April 11th - Sunday, April 13th

Ballydehob is hosting its 20th traditional music festival this weekend, and it is one not to be missed.

There is a festival concert with The Máirtín O'Connor Trio on the Friday.

There are also traditional session trails, over the shop counter concerts, singing workshops, festival Céilí, recitals and album launches.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit https://www.ballydehobtradfest.com/.

The SpongeBob Musical - Saturday, April 12th - Sunday, April 13th

Baltimore Amateur Drama Group presents The SpongeBob Musical, a massive Broadway production in all its glory.

Tickets are on sale in Bushes Bar, Baltimore, Thornhill’s Electrical and Violette in Skibbereen for 9 performances over Easter 2025, with the opening night on Saturday 12th April.

All performances are in the Baltimore Community Hall (Fr Cashman Hall).

Bantry AC's Flying 5-mile road race - Sunday, April 13th

Run a section of the Wild Atlantic Way, along the scenic Sheep’s Head / Rooska loop and an opportunity to run on Bantry Airstrip, at the waters edge.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Gaggin Community Fundraising Walk - Sunday, April 13th

Join your friends and neighbours for an enjoyable walk and help raise funds for a very worthy local cause.

Donations can be made on registration from 10.30am at Gaggin Community Hall.

All proceeds go to West Cork Rapid Response.

Ahiohill Community Cleanup - Saturday, April 12th

Why not partake in the community cleanup event, which takes place at the Ahiohill GAA pitch from 11am.

Wear your team colours and pitch in.

Refreshments are available in the hall after the event.