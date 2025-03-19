Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include a hair and beauty makeover event, the seven heads tractor run, the Bantry coastal rowing regatta, a cultural and educational event in Skibbereen and Jack Lukeman performing at Skibbereen Town Hall.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

Hair & Beauty Makeover event - Friday, March 21st

Don't miss out on a girls night out hair and beauty makeover event by Grainne Collins of The Favourite and Beautique by Ashling Daly.

This Friday, March 21st in the Skibbereen Rugby Club at 7pm.

Tickets are €15 each from Eventbrite or €20 on the door.

Free samples on the night along with free prosecco and treats!

In support of the U16 Rugby Team.

Seven Heads Tractor Run - Saturday, March 22nd

Light up the night with the Seven Heads tractor run on Saturday, March 22nd departing Timoleague at 8.30pm.

Registration is from 7.30pm at Staunton Foods carpark and all proceeds are in aid of the Courtmachserry Rowing Club.

Bantry Coastal Rowing Regatta - Saturday, March 22nd

Don't miss out on this year's Bantry Coastal Rowing Regatta which takes place on March 22nd at the Aerodrome in the beautiful Bantry Bay.

Truly West Cork - A Cultural & Educational Event - Saturday, March 22nd

Immerse yourself in a day of culture in the beautiful West Cork by coming to Skibbereen!

Prof Paul Finucane FRACP FRCPI, Professor Emeritus UL - Making Things Happen in West Cork

- Making Things Happen in West Cork Dr Rosari Kingston,Medical Herbalist & UCC Lecturer - Stability

- Stability George Salter Townshend, Castltownshend in conversation with Siobhán Cronin, The Southern Star - The Shocking Truth of Climate Change

- The Shocking Truth of Climate Change Mary Mc Carthy, Journalist & Poet - Alive. Creativity Lights Up The World.

- Alive. Creativity Lights Up The World. Steve Park, Co-Director, West Cork Film Studios in conversation with Mary Mc Carthy, Freelance Journalist - Future of Film & Economic Growth in West Cork

- Future of Film & Economic Growth in West Cork Conor Ó Buachalla, Gormú - Whispers of the Past: Hidden Folklore of West Cork

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Jack Lukeman presents 'Unbroken Songs' at Skibbereen Town Hall - Saturday, March 22nd

Jack Lukeman presents 'Unbroken Songs', live at Skibbereen Town Hall on Saturday, March 22nd.

oin Jack L for an unforgettable evening celebrating resilience, hope, love, and dreams through his extraordinary musical journey. ‘Unbroken Songs’ draws from Jack's 30-year career, during which he has uplifted spirits and touched hearts worldwide, performing through joyful and challenging times.

To learn more click here.