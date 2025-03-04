Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include an International Women's Day event, a Céilí in Kinsale, tree-planting in Clonakilty, the Beara Macra table quiz and Yukine Kuroki's Bantry show.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

International Women's Day Event - Friday, March 7th

The Ludgate Hub in Skibbereen is hosting a 'Glow & Grow: Accelerating Action for Women's Wellness' event for the upcoming International Women's Day.

The five brilliant speakers at the event are:

Jane O’Regan, Branch Manager AIB

Fiona Ryan, Co-Founder of Colata

Jenna Kelleher, Nurse at The Hook Clinic

Aoife Deane, Founder of HappyWeight Aoife

Dr. Laoise Hook, Founder of The Hook Clinic

Spaces to this event are going fast here.

Kinsale Céilí - Saturday, March 8th

Comhaltas Ballinspittle are delighted to present Taobh na Mara Céilí Band in the Shane Fitzsimons Riverside Theatre Kinsale. Taobh na Mara are delighted to be joined on the night by Michelle Rattigan (Singer) along with David Pyke & Holly Duffy (Dancers)

Supporting on the night will be Siansa Geal-Linn group Spréach alongside the Ballinspittle U15 All-Ireland Grúpa Ceoil champions 2024.

Tickets are available via eventbrite or by contacting Carol O’Callaghan at 087696121

Tree Planting in Clonakilty - Sunday, March 9th.

The Manch Project are starting a native coastal woodland on the old golf course at Dunmore House Hotel.

This is a community initiative organised by The Oliva Branch Clonakilty with Green Economy Foundation and Trees on the Land.

To register and volunteer for the day please contact [email protected], What’s App 087 126864, private message on Instagram to @theolivebranchclonakilty or you can also register at the shop counter in The Olive Branch Spillers Lane Clonakilty.

Beara Macra Table Quiz - Saturday, March 8th.

Beara Macra na Feirme are holding a table quiz at the Berehaven Golf Club on Saturday, March 8th, at 8pm.

Family friendly quiz with tables of four for €20.

Yukine Kuroki is set for Bantry show - Sunday, March 9th.

St Brendan's Church in Bantry is set to welcome an internationally acclaimed pianist, Yukine Kuroki, for a special concert in March.

She will also perform in the National Concert Hall in Dublin as soloist with the National Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets for Kuroki’s Bantry show are €25, available via westcorkmusic.ie