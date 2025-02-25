Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include family fun bingo, the Ahiohill tractor run, a volleyball open session, a gala dinner and the Ahakeera Drama Group's latest presentation.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

Family Fun Bingo - Sunday, March 2nd.

You do not want to miss out on the family fun bingo night being held in Lisheen National School, Skibbereen on Sunday at 3pm.

Loads of prizes to be won and plenty of fun for family and friends.

Check out the Lisheen NS Parents Association on Facebook for more.

Ahiohill Tractor, Car and Truck Run - Sunday, March 2nd.

The Ahiohill annual tractor, car and truck run is taking place this Sunday, March 2nd.

Registration is from 11am at the Four Winds Ahiohill with all proceeds going to great causes such as West Cork Rapid Response.

The fan favourite dyno testing is back by popular demand on the day.

West Cork Volleyball Open Session - Sunday, March 2nd.

The first volleyball session of the season begins at 4pm on Sunday, March 2nd at Dunmanway's Community Sports Hall.

This session is an open session where everyone can join in and meet new people.

There is a €5 admission fee and all levels are welcome.

‘A Taste of Certified Irish Angus’ gala dinner - Saturday, March 1st.

Lucy Kirby (Barryroe), Ciara O’ Driscoll (Ballinacarriga), Ellen O’Neill (Ballineen) and Niamh O’Sullivan (Ballygurteen) are 5th year students in Sacred Heart Secondary School Clonakilty and are one of the finalists in the Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition.

They are hosting a gala dinner ‘A Taste of Certified Irish Angus’ in Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty on March 1st at 7.30pm.

The aim of this event is to raise awareness of Certified Irish Angus Beef which will be served on the night and educate attendees on sustainable beef production.

Additionally, the event will raise funds for Cancer Connect, a vital charity providing transport services for cancer patients in our community.

Tickets are €40 per person and you can contact Lucy Kirby on 087 7125308 to book.

Ahakeera Drama Group's presentation of The Mating Season - Friday, February 28th.

Check out the Ahakeera Drama Group's presentation of The Mating Season by Sam Cree at 8pm this Friday in Ballinadee Community Hall.

It will be a great night filled with laughter and tickets can be purchased on the door.