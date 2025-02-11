Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include a death café, a table quiz, afternoon dancing, a Camino information talk and a Greenway stroll.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

Death Café in Bantry - Saturday, February 15th.

Although dying is the one inevitable thing that will happen to you, many find death and grief difficult to talk about.

Bridge Street Community Café in Bantry are providing a setting where you can share or listen to someone else in a comfortable environment while enjoying a cuppa and a slice of cake.

It takes place at the café from 3pm to 4.30pm on Saturday, February 15th.

Quiz Time at The Corner Bar - Friday, February 14th.

Don't miss out on what will be a great night at The Corner Bar in Skibbereen with the proceeds going to Gaelscoil Dr. Uí Shúilleabáhin Skibbereen.

Great prizes, raffle and fun are guaranteed in this quiz night which is MC'd by Cormac Lally.

€50 per table with a max of 5 per team and it kicks off at 8pm.

Afternoon Sunday Dancing - Sunday, February 16th.

Don't miss out on what will be a great afternoon of dancing with Paudie Coffey band from 3pm to 5.30pm in Inchigeela Hall.

Admission is €10 and you can ring 086 2520567 for any enquiries.

Camino Information Talk in Kinsale Library - Saturday, February 15th.

A free Camino Information Talk by Grainne Keating will take place in Kinsale library on Saturday, February 15th at 11am.

This is a free talk and will cover all the basics of planning and preparing if people want to find out how to complete the Camino de Santiago.

All are welcome to attend.

Joe Walsh Greenway in Clonakilty

Named after the late government minister Joe Walsh, who was from the town, this is a superb walking route on the Cork side of Clonakilty is family friendly and ideal for roller bladers, buggies and scooters.

It’s possible to walk safely from the town and join up with the greenway, or simply park on the eastern side of the walkway and take it from there.

There are spots to sit and enjoy view of Gullane Lake on route and it’s a very manageable 1km each way.