Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include a 5k run/walk, an over-30s 80's and 90's party, a summer concert, the Baltimore Wooden Boat Festival & Seafood Festival and a whale-watching course.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

West Cork Jesters World Cup fundraiser - Sunday, May 25th

West Cork Jesters are hosting a 5k run/walk which is suitable for anybody from walkers, joggers, wheelchair users and runners.

The event takes place in Rosscarbery on Sunday, May 25th at 12 noon with registration at 10 am at Páirc Na G Cearta (Forge Park), Newtown.

Entries are by donation.

Prizes to be won on the day.

For more information contact Mags at 087 - 9263693

Back to the 80's & 90's over 30's party - Friday, May 23rd

O'Donovan's Hotel Clonakilty is hosting an 80's & 90's over 30's party on Friday, May 23rd.

Doors open from 9.30 pm and there is a cover charge on the night.

Go back in time and relive all the classics from the 80's and 90's.

The event is in aid of the Galley Head Swim charities

Kinsale Voices summer concert - Friday, May 23rd

Kinsale Voices are hosting a free concert in aid of Marymount Hospice and West Cork Rapid Response at 7pm on Friday, May 23rd.

The event takes place at the St Multose Church in Kinsale.

Baltimore Wooden Boat Festival and Baltimore Seafood Festival - Friday, May 23rd - Sunday, May 25th

Baltimore will be busy this weekend with not one but two festivals taking place!

The Baltimore Wooden Boat Festival and the Baltimore Seafood Festival are taking place over the weekend.

Events include traditional boat handling, islands rally, harbour sailing, rowing, live music, fine foods and lots more!

Whale-watching course - Friday, May 23rd - Sunday, May 25th

Join the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, Ireland’s leading marine conservation NGO, on a weekend whale-watching course in West Cork.

Based at CECAS in Leap, this residential weekend will offer participants the unique opportunity to learn more about the 26 species of cetaceans that can be found in Irish waters.

Participants will attend a series of engaging indoor, illustrated presentations and guided land-based watches, during which they will learn the field-skills required to observe, identify and record these magnificent marine mammals.

Suitable for ages 18 and over

Limited spaces, so secure your spot here.