Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include Darrara National School's 10k, 5k and children's sports event, Circus Gerbola in Clonakilty, The Bandon Show, The Summer Country Show and a 5k run/walk with a coffee morning.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

Darrara National School's 10k, 5k and children's sports event - Friday, May 16th

Save the date for the Darrara National School 10k, 5k race and children's sports event on Friday, May 16th.

Registration is from 6.30pm at the school, and an entry fee of €10 / €20 per family applies.

Tea, cake and warm hospitality afterwards at the school.

Circus Gerbola Clonakilty - Friday, May 16th - Sunday, May 18th

You don't want to miss out on Circus Gerbola, which takes place over the whole weekend starting on Friday, May 16th.

Featuring acts such as the legendary Flying Trapeze, High Wire, Globe of Death and much more.

The show lasts for approximately 2 hours, including a short interval.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Bandon Show - Sunday, May 18th

The Bandon Agricultural Show traditionally takes place on the second last Sunday in May, which falls on the 18th May this year at the Society Showgrounds, Bandon.

The show offers a wide range of classes from horses, ponies, dairy and beef cattle, poultry, dogs, domestic arts and horticulture.

There is always a wide range of sideshows from the animal pet farm, family games organised by the Bandon Athletic Club, children's amusements and live music. There will be a 'Best Show Day Dressed ', Lady, Gentleman and Family competition.

More information on the day can be found here.

The Summer Country Show at the West Cork Hotel - Sunday, May 18th

With Legends such as Declan Nerney, Mick Flavin, Louise Morrissey, Paddy O’Brien, John McNicholl & TR Dallas, a great night of Music & entertainment is promised!

With songs like Stop the World, Go Rosie Go & Rambling Boy you can expect all the classics.

Tickets are €30 & are available at the reception or by calling 028 21277.

5k fun run/walk and coffee morning- Sunday, May 18th

Knockskeagh Parents' Association is hosting a 5k fun run/walk and coffee morning on Sunday, May 18th.