Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include the Darkness into light 5k walk, a fundraising car wash, a Spring clothes swap, Gamecon in Bantry and the Kinsale Farming and Fashion festival.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Darkness into light, West Cork - Saturday, May 10th

As a community, let's turn darkness into light for those who need it most.

Pieta's Darkness into light 5km walk takes place around West Cork around 4am, May 10th.

You can register here.

Fundraising car wash - Saturday, May 10th

Come and get your car squeaky clean while supporting Abbeystrewry National School's refurbishment project.

The fundraising car wash takes place in Abbeystrewry National School's carpark from 10am - 2pm.

There is no set fee, but cash donations are more than welcome.

Drinks and snacks will be available, and it is a professional car wash by parents.

Spring clothes swap in Leap - Sunday, May 11th

CECAS are hosting a Spring clothes swap at the CECAS centre in Leap from 11am to 1pm on Sunday, May 11th.

How it works:

Bring along up to 5 freshly washed and dried items of adult clothing you'd love to pass on.

Donate €5 to join in the fun.

Choose up to 5 new-to-you items to take home!

You can book your tickets for the event here or purchase on the door.

Gamecon Bantry - Saturday, May 10th & Sunday, May 11th

Gamecon is taking place in Bantry again this year from May 10th to May 11th from 10am to 6pm on both days.

Gamecon takes place at the Bantry Boys Club and will feature board games, TTRPGs, CCGs, Traders, Artists, Demos, Cosplay and Warhammer.

Tickets are available on the door and all proceeds go to West Cork Sudbury School.

Fashion & Farming Festival Kinsale - Saturday, May 10th & Sunday, May 11th

Uniting two worlds and exploring what we farm, wear and the earth we share.

A weekend where fresh ideas take root.

There are plenty of speakers on both days of the festival, and it promises to be one not to be missed.

Click here to purchase your tickets and for more information.