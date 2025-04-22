Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include a tractor, truck and vintage run in Bandon, a quiz night in Skibbereen, the Galley Head Lighthouse open day, Rosscarbery's Surf Turf 'n' Tar event and a church choir in Castletownshend.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Bandon's Tractor, Truck and Vintage run - Sunday, April 27th

Don't miss out on a family fun day with hot food provided in support of the St Michaels Centre in Bandon and St Fintan's development fund.

The Tractor, Truck and Vintage run kicks off at 11 am from Bandon Grammar School on Sunday, April 27th.

Quiz Night in aid of O'Donovan Rossa Gaelic for Mothers & Others - Friday, April 25th

You don't want to miss out on a quiz night at the Tanyard Bar in Skibbereen this Friday, April 25th at 8 pm.

€40 for a table of 4, and all are welcome on the night.

There will be a raffle on the night.

All proceeds from the night go to O'Donovan Rossa Gaelic for Mothers & Others.

Galley Head Lighthouse Open Day - Sunday, April 27th

The Galley Head Lighthouse open day takes place on Sunday, April 27th and is hosted by Galleyflash Rowing Club.

Open from midday until 5 pm, and off-site car parking will be available on the day.

Entry to the lighthouse grounds is free, but to visit the tower, it's €5 per person, and for safety reasons, only those aged 10 and over are permitted to visit the tower.

Galley Head lightkeeper Gerald Butler will be hosting lighthouse talks throughout the day.

Rosscarbery Surf Turf 'n' Tar - Saturday, April 26th

The seventh Rosscarbery Surf Turf 'n' Tar takes place on Saturday, April 26th.

It is a unique multi-terrain event with two race distances of 10k and a half marathon.

Walkers are also welcome in the 10k event.

After the event there will be post race refreshments available in the Celtic Ross Hotel.

Registration / Collection will be open in the function room of the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery, on Friday April 25th from 6pm until 9.30pm and on the morning of the event (April 26th) from 7am until 8am.

St George's Church Choir from Belfast performing in Castletownshend - Friday, April 25th

St George's Church Choir Belfast will be performing at St Barrahane's church of Ireland in Castletownshend on Friday, April 25th at 8pm.

Tickets are available for free by texting or calling 086 2264797, at the door, from Thornhill Electrical Skibbereen or online via https://barrahanemusic.ie/ but a booking fee applies.