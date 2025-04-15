Five things to see and do in West Cork this Bank Holiday weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include Bantry's The Rising Tide Festival, Eyeries Easter fun day, Kinsale's 10-mile road race, the annual quiz night in Tragumna, the Mealagh Valley communities' Earth Day for 2025 and the Easter treasure hunt in Schull.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this Bank Holiday weekend.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article, please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

Bantry's The Rising Tide Festival - Friday, April 18th - Sunday, April 20th

You don't want to miss out on a weekend of music and sport as Bantry Blues celebrate diversity and inclusion at Bantry Blues GAA, Wolfe Tone Park in Bantry.

The Rising Tide Festival kicks off on Friday, April 18th at 9 pm with a Céilí followed by a Mothers & Others blitz on the Saturday with live music, games and more.

On Sunday, you can enjoy more live music, the Paddy Minihane Cup and games.

This is a weekend event not to be missed!

Eyeries Easter fun day - Saturday, April 19th

The Eyeries Easter fun day takes place from 12pm - 3pm on Saturday, April 19th beside Beara Necessities.

The Eyeries craft food and flea market will take place from 12pm - 3pm featuring the Scoil Rince Carney Irish Dancing display at 1pm.

Don't miss the train rides on the hour and the kiddies Easter Egg treasure hunt.

Fun for the whole family!

Kinsale 10mile Road Race - Monday, April 21st

Get your running shoes on for the Kinsale 10mile Road Race which kicks off on Easter Monday at 12pm.

You can enter for the race by clicking here.

Annual Quiz Night at The Skibbereen Eagle Bar in Tragumna - Saturday, April 19th

The annual quiz night at The Skibbereen Eagle Bar in Tragumna kicks off on Saturday, April 19th.

Mealagh Valley Communities Earth Day 2025 - Monday, April 21st

Renowned local artist, businesswoman and activist, Helen Stone will host a workshop on making and using natural inks and paints. You can play with natural materials to make your own artwork.

Herbalist and forager, Kate Wilding, will bring you for a forage walk to learn about local edible foods right on your doorstep and which hebs you can make medicine with.

All this kicks off from 2pm - 5pm at the Mealagh Valley Hall on Monday, April 21st.

BONUS THING TO DO

Easter Treasure Hunt Schull - Sunday, April 20th

Don't miss out on the Easter treasure hunt at the playground in Schull from 10am - 1pm on Easter Sunday.

The cost is €5 per child and all funds raised go towards the Schull Regatta family entertainment.