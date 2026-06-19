White hot Clonakilty hurlers strike Carbery Division 1 league gold

Clonakilty 2-18

Kilbree 1-20

TOM LYONS REPORTS

IN a game that went down to the wire in extra-time, Clonakilty’s grit and determination, plus a marvellous display of score-getting from Brian White, saw them lift their first hurling league title since 2015.

The strong wind was the decisive factor all through this Carbery Group Division 1 final, straight down the pitch in Ahiohill on Thursday night.

With the wind in the first half, Kilbree were dominant, but apart from a goal in the seventh minute, they were slow to get scores on the board. They improved in the second quarter to build a five-point lead by half time.

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When Kilbree increased the lead to seven in the third quarter, it looked like they were going to atone for losing the football league final the previous week.

Brian White was Clon’s main source of scores. When he lashed home a goal to begin the last quarter, the Clon comeback was on. The lead was down to a single point with five minutes left. But when Kilbree responded with two points to increase it to three, the title looked destined for the parish of Rossmore.

Then came the drama. Clon were awarded a free 35 metres out from the Kilbree goal in the 62nd minute. It was advanced to the 21-metre line for dissent, straight in front of the goal. Up stepped Brian White. With the last puck of the game, he blasted the ball to the net. All square, extra-time.

Here, Clon took the lead that they never relinquished.

‘We’re absolutely delighted,’ said a smiling Clonakilty coach Brian Daly.

‘Because of holidays, the Leaving Cert and injuries, we had only 17 players togged out tonight and four of those hadn’t played hurling this year.

‘I’m delighted with the way we stuck at it and grabbed that late goal to draw. It’s a huge boost for hurling in the club and now we can concentrate on the championship.’

Clon had many heroes, with Brian White hitting 2-12, including 1-10 from frees, while captain Jack O’Mahony won plenty of possession at midfield. David Lowney and Chris Kenneally were the pick of a forward line that was over-reliant on White from placed balls.

Kilbree, whose hurling was top-class at times, had stars in Joe O’Donovan, Martin O’Donovan, Jim Shanahan and sub Eamon Shanahan in attack, but wides were a problem all through.

There was little between the sides in the opening quarter, each hitting four points. Brian White pointed three long-distance frees and Chris Kenneally had one from play for Clon, while Jim Shanahan (two frees), Mike Keohane and Joe O’Donovan answered for Kilbree. The difference was an opportunist goal by Kilbree’s O’Donovan in the seventh minute.

Kilbree began to pull away in the second quarter with points from Martin O’Donovan (2), Shanahan and Joe O’Donovan. Clon responded with two pointed frees from White. It was 1-8 to 0-6 at the break.

Wing back Kieran Calnan opened Clon’s second-half scoring with a point but when Kilbree answered with three in-a-row from Shanahan frees, the gap was seven before White (free) and sub Olan Murphy swapped points.

A Brian White goal, set up by David Lowney, in the 45th minute threw Clon a lifeline, but two frees from White were answered by Eamon Shanahan and Joe O’Donovan. Clon were now dominating and three in a row from David Lowney, Jack O’Mahony and Brian White had the gap down to a point in the 55th minute.

Kilbree lifted their game and when Jim Shanahan raised two white flags, they looked home and dry. White’s last-gasp goal from a free snatched the trophy from the Kilbree grasp and it was into extra-time, 2-13 to 1-16.

With the wind, Clon had three points from Chris Kenneally and Brian White (2) before Shanahan pointed a Kilbree free. 2-16 to 1-17 at the change of ends. Eamon Shanahan cut the lead to one but back came Clon for two vital points against the breeze from Lowney and White (free).

Late scores from Kevin Keohane and Shane O’Donovan weren't enough as Clon held on by a point.

OUR STAR: A clear winner, as Brian White hit a massive 2-12 for Clonakilty, including the last-gasp goal that forced extra-time.

Scorers

Clonakilty: Brian White 2-12 (1-10f); Chris Kenneally, David Lowney 0-2 each; Jack O’Mahony, Kieran Calnan 0-1 each.

Kilbree: Jim Shanahan 0-8 (7f); Joe O’Donovan 1-3; Eamon Shanahan 0-3; Martin O’Donovan 0-2; Olan Murphy, Mike Keohane, Kevin Keohane, Shane O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: Shane Collins; Cian O’Donovan, Michael Noonan, Shane Deasy; Kieran Calnan, Ciarán Crowley, Eoin McCormack; Jack O’Mahony, Niall Barrett; David Lowney, Brian White, Isa Khan; Cal O’Mahony, Chris Kenneally, Jack McLoughlin.

Subs: Kevin Cormican for C O’Mahony (ht), Michael F Collins for I Khan (44), Cal O’Mahony for J McLoughlin (50), Jack McLoughlin for S Deasy (70), Isa Khan for K Calnan (75).

Kilbree: William Tyner; Joe Bailey, Brian O’Donovan, Liam O’Brien; Johnny Deasy, Kevin Keohane, Cian Murphy; Shane O’Donovan, Brian Deasy, Ogie Scannell; Joe O’Donovan, Gearóid McCarthy; Martin O’Donovan, Jim Shanahan, Mike Keohane.

Subs: Olan Murphy for B O’Donovan (33), Eamon Shanahan for O Scannell (47), Oisín Harrington for MD Keohane (66), William Young for C Murphy (70), Thomas Tyner for B Deasy.

Referee: Tadhg Sheehan (St Mary’s).