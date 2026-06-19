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IFA life membership award for Pat

June 19th, 2026 10:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

IFA life membership award for Pat Image
At the presentation were (from left) John Walsh, Kieran Keohane, Mary Hayes, Pat Hayes, DJ Hurley and Jer Lehane.

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PAT Hayes of Kilavarrig was honoured at Clonakilty Show  where he received an honorary IFA life membership award for his outstanding contribution to the farming community.

This was an honour richly deserved by the unassuming Timoleague farmer.

Pat is a model farmer and is also deeply involved in Timoleague community affairs.

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In his younger days he was a member of Macra na Feirme and played a leading role in the purchase of the site where the Timoleague Community Centre is now located.

He has been a staunch volunteer with Timoleague Harvest Festival since its inception back in 1973.

Pat was accompanied by his ever supportive wife Mary at the presentation on Sunday.

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