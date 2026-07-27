Valerie’s legacy means that the State can now protect children

THE brother of murdered Valerie French said her legacy is that the State can now protect children.

David French, who successfully campaigned for legislation in his sister’s name, was speaking after the Guardianship of Infants and Child Care (Amendment) Bill 2026 (also known as Valerie’s Law) was passed in the Dáil.

Valerie’s Law ends automatic guardianship for a parent convicted of killing their child or children’s other parent.

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Mum-of-three Valerie (42) was murdered by her husband James Kilroy at her home near Westport in June 2019. He was convicted in July 2024 and given a mandatory life sentence.

Last year David wrote a book ‘For Valerie’ in memory of his late sister, from Leap, who he remembered as a ‘vibrant, creative young woman who lived life to the full.’

‘Personally, I am immensely thankful for the support we have received in this campaign from people in many roles: politicians, researchers, media, publishers, the general public and most of all from people who have also been bereaved by domestic violence,’ he told The Southern Star.

He said the campaign itself has been just one part of the aftermath and that for example, securing Valerie’s assets for her children is still ongoing, even seven years after her death.

‘Murder is a massive injustice that cannot be reversed but the system’s response to it can be improved. Valerie’s Law deals with the most important part of that: protecting the surviving children.’

David added that his sister lived for her boys. ‘Part of her legacy is that the State can now protect children left in the same position as hers.’

Valerie’s Law was just one of several important changes by the Oireachtas last week to protect people from domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

Jennie’s Law (in memory of Jennifer Poole who was murdered by her ex-partner Gavin Murphy in 2021) was also passed, which will create Ireland’s first public register of domestic violence convictions.

New laws on extreme pornography and sex for rent were also passed. Valerie’s Law is now with President Connolly for signing before it becomes law and is added to the Statute Book.