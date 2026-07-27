Classroom needed at Lisavaird

LISAVAIRD’S National School is in desperate need of an additional classroom, according to Cllr Isobel Towse, writes Jackie Keogh.

With 24 pupils being taught in very cramped conditions, the Social Democrat councillor said the school authority had done everything right and submitted all of the necessary paperwork, but it has yet to be given formal departmental approval for an extension.

Cllr Towse said that in August 2024 the school received preliminary approval to build an additional classroom under the Additional School Accommodation scheme.

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She pointed out that the school responded by submitting its stage 2B paperwork but it has yet to receive a formal decision about the application.

Without departmental approval, Cllr Towse said the school cannot go to tender despite the cramped conditions.

At present, Cllr Towse explained that the senior room is just over half the size of the other two classrooms and must accommodate 24 students.

‘The principal contacted me, very concerned​, because that number is expected to increase to 30 in the year ahead.

‘This is an upcoming school, in a central location, that is desperately in need of additional space, but the school authorities have not heard a dickybird from the department,’ she added. ​

Because the work needs to be done as soon as possible, members of Western Committee of Cork County Council agreed to write to the department of education, and the minister, to follow-up on the school’s application.

‘This school needs approval so the works can go to tender stage and get this badly needed classroom built,’ Cllr Towse concluded.