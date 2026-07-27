Objection withdrawal clears way for 24/7 air ambulance

AN air ambulance serving Cork 24-hours a day and seven days a week is to go ahead after an objection against a planned runway expansion was dropped.

An application by Rathcoole Flying Club for a new hard-surfaced runway and taxiway was granted permission by Cork County Council early last month.

However, a single objection was lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála at the end of June, prompting locals in support of the project to organise a community meeting which has been called off in light of recent developments.

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The objection was withdrawn on Monday, with the planned expansion to go ahead in the coming weeks. The plans also provide for ground lighting, and the demolition and replacement of a hangar.

The aerodrome in Rathcoole is the base for the air ambulance, which has been operated by the HSE since 2023. Aircraft cannot currently land there in hours of darkness because there is no runway lighting.

Cork North West TD Michael Moynihan said he was ‘delighted’ with the work done between stakeholders.

He added: ‘Crucially, the issue of ambulances potentially being unable to return to the base due to lack of daylight after transferring a patient has now been resolved.

‘This is a crucial piece of medical infrastructure, not just for Rathcoole but the wider Cork, Munster, south Leinster and even parts of Connacht.

The project will see a number of key developments brought to fruition, including a helipad, runway extension, hangar and hard surface upgrades.’