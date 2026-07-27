Cork lotto winner scoops €1 million

It’s been a weekend full of celebrations - not just in sport, but for the National Lottery too, with two more millionaires added to its list.

On Sunday afternoon (July 26th), a Cork player won the top prize of €1 million in the 2pm Daily Million draw after buying a ticket on the day of the draw.

Details of the store that sold the Daily Million top prize ticket will be revealed tomorrow, Tuesday, 28th July.

The winning numbers in the 2pm Daily Million draw on Sunday were: 1, 5, 15, 17, 23, 36 and the bonus was 18.

And on Saturday night (25th July), the Lotto jackpot worth €8,221,849 was won by a player in Co. Offaly.