Bandon market move being ‘explored’

CORK County Council has confirmed it is ‘exploring’ opportunities on the use of event spaces – including a possible move for Bandon Farmers’ Market.

The suggestion was first mooted at a council meeting in recent weeks which prompted market organisers to start on online petition opposing any bid to relocate from Ballymoden Place.

Shirley Kingston, who has been manager of Bandon Farmers’ Market for the past 20 years, said she and her fellow stall holders were upset at any suggestion of a move to Bridge Lane on the other side of the town.

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‘There wouldn’t be room for us all at that location and there is also a lot of traffic there which would put off many families from going to the market,’ she said.

‘We have a lot of tables and chairs here and we have a lot of vans which takes up a lot of space. Our coffee guy said he won’t move down because there are already two coffee shops there.’

Cllr John Collins (Ind Ire) said he doesn’t support any call to move the market. ‘They are trying to solve a problem that doesn’t exist by creating a bigger problem,’ he said. ‘It’s a very safe area here for market and parents can bring their children there. I go there most Saturdays and it’s a ridiculous idea to think of moving it.

‘It’s been working fine for the past 20 years and why fix it if it isn’t broken.’

The council said it is engaging with market traders on the issue – but some of them claimed they had had no contact from the local authority.

A council spokesperson stated: ‘Cork County Council is currently exploring opportunities to enhance the use of event spaces that have recently been created as part of the Bandon Transportation and Public Realm Enhancement Plan.

‘One such area under consideration is the space created around Bridge Lane, adjacent to South Main Street. As part of this process, Cork County Council is engaging directly with the Bandon Farmers’ Market regarding the proposal.

‘While no decision has been made at this stage, the council is keen to gather views and feedback… to help inform any future plans and to ensure the continued success and growth of the market within Bandon town

centre.

‘Any potential changes will be carefully considered in consultation with those involved, with the objective of supporting a vibrant and sustainable market that continues to contribute positively to the towns economy and community life.’

Alan Hassett of Baltimore Fresh Fish said moving the market to Bridge Lane would not work for him. Musician Charlie Stevens, who plays at the weekly market with Gerry Gabriel, described it as a terrible idea.

‘I love playing here and it’s unique and we have a lot of space for everyone. It just works perfectly and there is no reason to move it,’ he said.