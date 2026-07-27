Skibb to Baltimore greenway is cause for debate and concern

COUNCIL municipal districts will receive detailed monthly updates about greenways, following complaints that the Baltimore route is causing as much controversy as Kinsale.

The council commitment comes in the wake of a public meeting held in Skibbereen last week that heard of hand-delivered letters from the local authority to farmers and landowners.

Angela McAllen, assistant chief executive for the council’s western division, confirmed what other West Cork public representatives had been told at a separate meeting with Oireachtas members last week.

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The decision to provide regular updates to councillors follow on from last year’s dispute over the perceived lack of communication about the proposed Riverstick to Kinsale greenway.

Some homeowners, landowners and farmers received letters but others did not – leading to uncertainty, and heated debate. Some 2,000 submissions were lodged, which Cork County Council was obliged to consider.

Thursday night’s meeting, attended by Michael Collins TD and his Independent Ireland colleagues Cllr Daniel Sexton and Cllr John Collins heard that the proposed Baltimore to Skibbereen greenway could get the same treatment.

Some of those in attendance had received hand-delivered communication from Cork County Council, while their nearest neighbours had not.

Deputy Michael Collins suggested that Cork County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) clearly hadn’t learned their lesson about how to engage with people.

The Cork South West TD relayed how an examination of CCTV footage showed a letter being thrown onto a milk tank, only to fall into a puddle on the milking parlour floor. Other farmers suggested the drop off of correspondence was done in a manner that suggested the staff did not want to engage with the homeowners.

Deputy Collins said he was told at a meeting with senior council officials last week that there is, as yet, no preferred route for the Baltimore to Skibbereen link. The Skibbereen greenway will also connect to Schull, and to Drimoleague.

Some locals believe the issuing of letters to some, and not to others, indicates that a route has already been selected.

One of the letters, dated July 10th, stated: ‘Cork County Council is contacting you regarding the West Cork Greenways: Skibbereen sections project. The project team is currently evaluating potential route corridor options with the goal of identifying an emerging preferred route corridor for the scheme.

‘As part of this process, engagement with landowners is essential. Before the next stage of public consultation, we wish to meet with landowners whose properties may be located within the emerging preferred route corridor.’

The letter, which was signed by the Skibbereen sections project manager with Cork County Council, also stated that the meetings are being arranged in phases, beginning with landowners located between Skibbereen and Baltimore.

‘Based on our current assessment, this property lies within the emerging preferred corridor. We would welcome the opportunity to meet with you (the landowner) to discuss the project, outline the potential greenway route in your area, hear any observations or concerns you may have, and ensure you remain fully informed as the project progresses.’

With the Ilen River being mentioned as forming part of route from Old Court to Skibbereen, David Puttnam said he had engaged a legal advisor but a Freedom of Information request had gone unanswered.

At the public meeting on Thursday, attendees agreed to form an action committee. Representatives and activists from the Bandon-Kinsale action group also addressed the meeting.

At a meeting of the council’s western divisional committee on Monday, Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) said the proposed Riverstick to Kinsale greenway caused ‘one hell of a stir in our area’ but he hoped that lessons had been learned.

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) said landowners on the Baltimore route fear there is going to be a 5m greenway going through their property, but Cllr Brendan McCarthy (FG) cautioned: ‘There is scaremongering and fear creeping in.’

Cllr Isobel Towse (SD) said some people want a greenway, something that would offer pedestrians and cyclists a safe, beautiful route between Skibbereen and Baltimore.

Cllr Towse said she understood that the issue is contentious and that people are genuinely worried. She said: ‘We need to focus on the routes of least resistance and remember that this is only at the land agreement stage.’

Cllr John Collins (Ind Ire) said: ‘It would be wrong to say that Independent Ireland is anti-greenway. We are not. We are bringing the concerns of the people to the council.’