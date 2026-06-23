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Unforgettable moment as piper plays vessel into Baltimore harbour

June 23rd, 2026 7:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Unforgettable moment as piper plays vessel into Baltimore harbour Image
Baltimore, West Cork, Ireland. 10th Jun, 2026. The Nao Santa Maria, a replica of a ship used by Christopher Columbus on his first expedition across the Atlantic Ocean in 1492, is visiting Baltimore in West Cork. The ship is visiting the West Cork Harbour town ahead of the Baltimore Pirate Festival. The Nao Santa Maria moored in Baltimore Harbour. Picture: Andy Gibson.

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AFTER a challenging passage from Cork, battling a fresh westerly breeze and strong tides, the magnificent Nao Santa María arrived safely into Baltimore Harbour last week.

Pictured are Cllr. Caroline Cronin, deputising for the County Mayor, Desiree Gonzalez, Santa Maria Project Manager; Pablo Fernandez, Captain; Noreen O'Mahony, Senior Exec Officer CCC; Aoife Power, Administartive Officer, CCC; Guitec Danno, MD West Cork Irish Whiskey; Dr. Noel Lawn; Kieran Cotter, RNLI; Tom Bushe, RNLI; Sarah Sinnott, CCC Engineer; Stuart Musgrave, Co-Ordinator Baltimore Pirate Festival and other council officials and ship's crew. Picture: Andy Gibson.

As she rounded the harbour entrance and passed beneath the Beacon, a truly unforgettable and emotional moment unfolded.

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The haunting sound of a world champion bagpiper echoed across the water as he played her into the harbour, while the crew aboard the Nao Santa María responded by ringing the ship’s bell.

For a few moments, it felt as though time had stood still, transporting everyone present back several centuries to the great age of sail.

Crowds gathered along the headlands and shoreline to witness her arrival, while a flotilla of local boats escorted her into the harbour.

As she tied up alongside the North Pier, Baltimore once again demonstrated what makes this village so special, turning out in great numbers to offer a warm West Cork welcome.

Pat, Mike, Lucy, Laura and Stephen O'Mahony from Reengaroga, Baltimore enjoying their visit on board the Nao Santa Maria in Baltimore last weekend. Photo; Anne Minihane.

Special thanks to the volunteer crew of the Baltimore RNLI, Harbour Master Diarmuid Minihane, and Sarah Sinnott for their efforts in coordinating the arrival and ensuring everything ran smoothly.

The vessel was open to visitors for several days, offering a rare opportunity to step aboard one of the world’s most impressive replica sailing ships.

Nao Santa Maria Project Manager Desiree Gonzalez is pictured receiving a gift from Cllr. Caroline Cronin. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Project manager Nao Santa Maria Desiree Gonzalez and its captain Pablo Fernandez met with local representatives for a welcome ceremony and gift exchange.

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