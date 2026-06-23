Unforgettable moment as piper plays vessel into Baltimore harbour

AFTER a challenging passage from Cork, battling a fresh westerly breeze and strong tides, the magnificent Nao Santa María arrived safely into Baltimore Harbour last week.

As she rounded the harbour entrance and passed beneath the Beacon, a truly unforgettable and emotional moment unfolded.

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The haunting sound of a world champion bagpiper echoed across the water as he played her into the harbour, while the crew aboard the Nao Santa María responded by ringing the ship’s bell.

For a few moments, it felt as though time had stood still, transporting everyone present back several centuries to the great age of sail.

Crowds gathered along the headlands and shoreline to witness her arrival, while a flotilla of local boats escorted her into the harbour.

As she tied up alongside the North Pier, Baltimore once again demonstrated what makes this village so special, turning out in great numbers to offer a warm West Cork welcome.

Special thanks to the volunteer crew of the Baltimore RNLI, Harbour Master Diarmuid Minihane, and Sarah Sinnott for their efforts in coordinating the arrival and ensuring everything ran smoothly.

The vessel was open to visitors for several days, offering a rare opportunity to step aboard one of the world’s most impressive replica sailing ships.

Project manager Nao Santa Maria Desiree Gonzalez and its captain Pablo Fernandez met with local representatives for a welcome ceremony and gift exchange.